The Ludington volleyball team hosted a non-conference triangular on Thursday night at Hawley Gymnasium and ended up with a split.

The Orioles (18-6-4) beat Big Rapids, 25-22, 25-18, and lost to Whitehall, 20-25, 24-26.

"We didn't communicate well on the court against Whitehall and we struggled with our serve receive," said Ludington coach Rebecca Vaara. "When we don't get the ball up well, we can't run our offense and we really beat ourselves in the first two games against the Vikings."

