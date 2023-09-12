MUSKEGON — The Ludington volleyball team swept Oakridge, 25-20, 25-17, 25-13, on Tuesday at Oakridge High School.

"The girls played a great net game tonight," Ludington coach Liz Holden said. "We were getting some good blocks up and had a lot of really great swings. Our defense worked hard to make sure our offense had every opportunity to put balls away against a very scrappy team."

The Orioles will be at the Calvin Christian Invite on Saturday.

Stats for Ludington:

Karli Mesyar: 22 digs, 3 assists

Mia Voss: 4 kills, 2 blocks

Lilly Slater: 2 kills, 1 block

Ashley McPike: 2 aces, 2 digs, 3 kills, 1 block

Maddy Vaara: 2 aces, 7 digs, 19 kills, 4 blocks

Jaelyn Laird: 6 kills, 4 blocks

Mya Bryant: 2 digs

Jordyn Anderson: 1 ace, 5 digs, 29 assists, 2 kills, 1 block

Mia Pung: 1 ace, 7 digs, 1 assist

In the junior varsity game, Ludington lost in straight sets to Oakridge, 17-25, 23-25, 13-15, on Tuesday at Oakridge High School.

The Orioles' next game will be Tuesday, Sept. 19, against Orchard View at Ludington Elementary.

Madelyn Kenyon had 9 digs, 11 assists, and 5 kills. Carly Moffitt had 2 aces, 4 digs, 8 assists, 6 kills, and a block. Maddie Lynn had 4 digs, 5 kills, and 2 blocks. Alex Bousson had 2 aces, 7 digs, 1 assist, and 3 kills.

