MUSKEGON — The Ludington volleyball team swept Oakridge, 25-20, 25-17, 25-13, on Tuesday at Oakridge High School.
"The girls played a great net game tonight," Ludington coach Liz Holden said. "We were getting some good blocks up and had a lot of really great swings. Our defense worked hard to make sure our offense had every opportunity to put balls away against a very scrappy team."
The Orioles will be at the Calvin Christian Invite on Saturday.
Stats for Ludington:
Karli Mesyar: 22 digs, 3 assists
Mia Voss: 4 kills, 2 blocks
Lilly Slater: 2 kills, 1 block
Ashley McPike: 2 aces, 2 digs, 3 kills, 1 block
Maddy Vaara: 2 aces, 7 digs, 19 kills, 4 blocks
Jaelyn Laird: 6 kills, 4 blocks
Mya Bryant: 2 digs
Jordyn Anderson: 1 ace, 5 digs, 29 assists, 2 kills, 1 block
Mia Pung: 1 ace, 7 digs, 1 assist
In the junior varsity game, Ludington lost in straight sets to Oakridge, 17-25, 23-25, 13-15, on Tuesday at Oakridge High School.
The Orioles' next game will be Tuesday, Sept. 19, against Orchard View at Ludington Elementary.
Madelyn Kenyon had 9 digs, 11 assists, and 5 kills. Carly Moffitt had 2 aces, 4 digs, 8 assists, 6 kills, and a block. Maddie Lynn had 4 digs, 5 kills, and 2 blocks. Alex Bousson had 2 aces, 7 digs, 1 assist, and 3 kills.