The Ludington volleyball team hosted its opening quad of the season and won all three games, defeating McBain, 25-14 and 25-12; Lake Fenton, 18-25, 25-19 and 15-13; and Clare, 25-19 and 26-24.
Karli Mesyar had 33 digs, five assists and two aces. Mia Voss had 10 kills, two blocks, and a dig.
Maddy Vaara had 28 kills and 14 digs, while Jordyn Anderson had 55 assists to go along with four aces, nine digs, three kills, and four blocks.
“We had our ups and downs, but ultimately the girls pulled together and played really well,” Ludington volleyball coach Liz Holden said. “We got ourselves into a couple of slumps and had to work our way out, but they came through and dug deep and got it done.”
The Orioles will head down to Coopersville for the Coopersville Invite on Friday. It begins at 9 a.m.
Karli Mesyar: 33 digs, 5 assists, 2 aces
Mia Voss: 10 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig
Lilly Slater: 3 digs, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 kill
Ashley McPike: 4 digs, 13 kills, 9 blocks
Maddy Vaara: 4 aces, 14 digs, 28 kills, 3 blocks
Jaelyn Laird: 1 ace, 3 digs, 11 kills, 3 blocks
Mya Bryant: 5 aces, 7 digs
Jordyn Anderson: 4 aces, 9 digs, 55 assists, 3 kills, 4 blocks
Mia Pung: 5 aces, 9 digs