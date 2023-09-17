GRANDVILLE — The Ludington volleyball team went undefeated at the Calvin Christian Invite on Saturday, with its only blemish being a split with Spring Lake to win the tournament.
The Orioles won five of their six matches. They beat Wyoming Potter House, 25-10 and 25-10; Zion Christian, 25-13 and 25-10; Wyoming, 25-11 and 25-13; Spring Lake, 25-21 and 25-20; and Allendale, 25-18 and 25-19.
"The girls have a great offensive game, but our defense stepped up in a big way today," Ludington coach Liz Holden said. "There were a lot of tips coming our way but our defense did a great job of getting them up and putting balls away. Spring Lake battled hard and took a set from us in pool play, so the girls had to work extra hard when we met them the first game of the championship pool. They brought that intensity into the final game against Allendale."
The Orioles will host Orchard View on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Ludington Elementary School.
Stats for Ludington:
Isabel Ramirez: 5 digs
Karli Mesyar: 5 aces, 75 digs, 12 assists, 3 kills
Mia Voss: 5 digs, 28 kills, 5 blocks
Lilly Slater: 4 digs, 4 kills, 4 blocks
Ashley McPike: 3 aces, 18 digs, 1 assist, 25 kills, 8 blocks
Maddy Vaara: 5 aces, 28 digs, 1 assist, 59 kills, 8 blocks
Jaelyn Laird: 2 digs, 27 kills, 9 blocks
Mya Bryant: 5 aces, 13 digs
Jordyn Anderson: 4 aces, 31 digs, 101 assists, 13 kills, 9 blocks
Mia Pung: 2 aces, 46 digs, 1 kill
Junior varsity
Reed City Invite
REED CITY — The junior varsity volleyball team was the runner-up at the Reed City Invite on Saturday. They lost to Fremont, 25-16, 21-15, 12-15, in the championship round.
To get to that point, the Orioles spilt with Pine River, 22-25, 25-14; and Kalkaska, 25-14, 14-25. They beat Lake City, 26-24 and 25-19. In bracket play, they defeated Clare in two sets, 25-19 and 25-10.
Saviera Moser had 1 ace, 53 digs, 2 assists, 15 kills, and a block. Madelyn Kenyon had 11 aces, 28 digs, 33 assists, 18 kills, and 6 blocks. Carly Moffitt had 5 aces, 28 digs, 28 assists, 9 kills, and 2 blocks. Finally, Alex Bousson had 5 aces, 20 digs, 17 kills, and 3 blocks."