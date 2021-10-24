MUSKEGON — Ludington volleyball played in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference tournament on Saturday and took second place in the conference.

Ludington beat Muskegon Catholic, 25-20, 25-28, 25-6, but lost to Western Michigan Christian in the finals, 7-25, 10-25 and 16-25.

"I'm proud of my girls for taking second place. Western Michigan Christian is a big team with big blocks and swings and strong seniors that lead their team," said LHS coach Becky Vaara. "We started out intimidated by them. That mindset really shut us down in the first game, and it was too much for us to come back from."

Keelyn Laird led with 15 kills and Laird and Rylee Stone had three aces. Stone also led with 15 digs, Maddy Vaara had 32 assists, and Vaara, Laird, Stone, Jordyn Anderson and Ashley McPike had one block each.

"We've been playing some big schools with some strong teams lately and that's what we want. We may not get as many wins but that's how you improve, and that's what we want to see," said Vaara.

Ludington volleyball is back in action at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 when it plays at Montague.

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 1 ace; 9 kills; 32 assists; 1 block; 32 digs.

Rylee Stone: 3 aces; 14 kills; 2 assists; 1 block; 15 digs.

Mia Pung: 1 ace; 1 assist; 13 digs.

Zoe Voss: 3 kills; 2 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 3 aces; 15 kills; 1 block; 12 digs.

Karli Mesyar:1 ace; 13 assists; 8 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 3 assists; 10 kills; 1 block; 1 dig.

Oliva Lynn: 1 kill.

Ashely McPike:1 assist; 5 kills; 1 block; 2 digs.

Madisyn Wysong: 1 ace; 12 digs.