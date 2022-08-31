LEROY — Two for two went the Ludington volleyball team on Wednesday at Pine River, defeating the host school, 25-19, 25-12, and Benzie Central, 25-7, 25-21.

“The girls came out with a lot of energy and played hard. Our bench stepped up and played really well tonight,” said Ludington coach Liz Holden. “I was really proud of how quickly they came together.”

Jordyn Anderson led the team in aces with eight, assists with 13 and blocks with four. Maddy Vaara led in kills with seven and Mia Pung led in digs, with 12.

The Orioles will play at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Manistee.

Ludington’s individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 2 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 2 digs.

Karlie Mesyar: 3 aces, 5 assists, 2 digs.

Jordyn Anderson:8 aces, 13 assists, 3 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs.

Mia Pung:3 aces, 12 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill.

Keelyn Laird: 5 kills, 1 block, 6 digs.

Ashley McPike: 5 kills, 3 blocks.

Mia Voss:3 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig.

Mya Bryant: 1 dig.

Delaney Williams: 1 block.

Junior varsity

Ludington triangular

The Ludington junior varsity volleyball team played at home on Wednesday and won both ends of their matches, defeating Benzie Central, 25-14, 25-5, and Pine River, 25-22, 25-19.

Leading the junior varsity team were Madelyn Kenyon with seven aces, four digs, 10 assists and one kill; Kylee Johnson with seven digs and two kills; Samantha Zwick with four aces and 11 digs; and Jaelyn Laird with 2 aces, 7 digs, 4 kills, 1 block.