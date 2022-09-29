MUSKEGON — The Ludington volleyball team traveled to Muskegon to play a match with the Western Michigan Christian Warriors and won in three sets, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21.

Maddy Vaara and Karli Mesyar led the team in aces with two. Vaara also led with 16 kills. Jordyn Anderson had 23 assists and eight blocks and Mia Pung had 11 digs.

Ludington is on the court next when they play at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, at the Shelby Invite.

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 2 aces, 16 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs.

Karlie Mesyar: 2 aces, 12 assists, 6 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 1 ace, 23 assists, 8 kills, 8 blocks, 7 digs.

Mia Pung: 3 assists, 11 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 1 assist, 11 kills, 1 block, 5 digs.

Ashley McPike: 2 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig.

Olivia Lynn: 2 blocks, 1 dig.

Mia Voss: 1 ace, 2 kills, 3 blocks.