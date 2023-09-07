BIG RAPIDS — Ludington volleyball had a big night, defeating all three teams in a quad meet held in Big Rapids on Thursday.
The Orioles defeated host Big Rapids 25-11, 25-19; Whitehall 25-17, 25-17; and Fremont in a tight match, 26-24, 25-23.
Ludington was led by Jordyn Anderson with five aces and 29 assists, Maddy Vaara with 27 kills, Jaelyn Laird with five blocks and Karli Mesyar with 25 digs.
“The girls played hard and got up some good blocking,” said Ludington coach Liz Holden. “They really came together tonight and pushed themselves.”
The Orioles will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to the Morley Stanwood Invite at 9 a.m.
Ludington’s individual statistics:
Karli Mesyar: 25 digs, 8 assists.
Mia Voss: 10 kills, 2 blocks.
Lilly Slater: 2 digs, 3 kills, 3 blocks.
Ashley McPike: 2 aces, 1 dig, 6 kills, 2 blocks.
Maddy Vaara: 3 aces, 4 digs, 27 kills, 4 blocks.
Jaelyn Laird: 3 digs, 1 assist, 12 kills, 5 blocks.
Mya Bryant: 8 digs.
Jordyn Anderson:5 aces, 29 assists, 2 kills, 4 blocks.
Mia Pung: 2 aces, 9 digs, 1 assist.