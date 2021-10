MUSKEGON — The Ludington volleyball team played a conference match with Muskegon Catholic Central and won in three sets, 25-12, 25-21, 25-20.

The Orioles evened up their overall record at 17-17 and are 4-1 in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.

Maddy Vaara led the team with 10 kills and eight digs, as well as two aces. Zoe Voss also had two aces. Karli Mesyar led with 14 assists and Jordyn Anderson had five blocks.

The Orioles are back on the court at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Big Rapids.

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 2 aces; 10 kills; 7 assists; 1 block; 8 digs.

Rylee Stone: 3 kills; 6 digs.

Mia Pung: 3 assists; 5 digs.

Zoe Voss: 2 aces; 2 kills; 1 assist; 1 block; 2 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 8 kills; 1 block; 6 digs.

Karli Mesyar: 14 assists; 5 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 6 kills; 4 assists; 5 blocks; 7 digs.

Olivia Lynn: 1 kill; 1 block.

Ashley McPike: 2 kills; 1 assist; 1 block; 3 digs.

Madisyn Wysong: 1 assist; 1 dig.

Makennah Malkowski: 1 dig.

Sarah Gibson: 1 dig.