TRAVERSE CITY — The Ludington volleyball team had a good start to the day on Saturday at the Traverse City Central varsity volleyball tournament, and according to coach Becky Vaara, "We started off the day strong and came out of pool play in first place in our pool and ranked second out of 16 teams."

In pool play, Ludington defeated Escanaba, 25-11, 25-10; Maple City Glen Lake, 25-21, 25-21; and, split with Leland, 22-25, 25-21.

The 2-1-1 pool play record earned Ludington a spot in the gold division bracket play where they lost to Traverse City Christian, 18-25, 18-25.

Keelyn Laird led the team with six blocks and Rylee Stone added five. Laird also led the team in kills with 11 and Maddy Vaara and Jordyn Anderson each had 10. Vaara also led in assists with 12 and digs with 15, while Zoe Voss led in aces with nine.

Ludington plays at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Western Michigan Christian.

Ludington's individual Stats:

Maddy Vaara: 5 aces; 10 kills; 12 assists; 2 blocks; 15 digs.

Rylee Stone: 6 kills; 5 blocks; 6 digs.

Mia Pung: 5 aces; 1 kill; 4 assists; 13 digs.

Zoe Voss: 9 aces; 3 kills; 2 blocks; 1 dig.

Keelyn Laird: 4 aces; 11 kills; 6 blocks; 14 digs.

Karli Mesyar: 5 aces; 11 assists; 7 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 4 aces; 10 kills; 6 assists; 9 digs.

Olivia Lynn: 1 kill; 2 blocks; 1 dig.

Ashley McPike: 2 blocks 2 digs.

Madisyn Wysong: 2 aces; 14 digs.