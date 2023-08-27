REED CITY — The Ludington volleyball team won the Reed City Invitational, winning all five matches on Saturday in Reed City.
The Orioles beat Kent City, 25-10, 25-10; Traverse City Christian, 25-11, 25-11; Comstock Park, 27-25, 25-23; Gaylord, 25-17 and 25-22; and Petoskey, 25-11, 22-25, and 15-11.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Ludington coach Liz Holden said. “...I saw confidence in the girls I have been waiting to see this season. They don’t seem to realize how talented they really are. I am proud of how well they pulled together and persevered.”
The Orioles will be in Grand Haven for the Grand Haven Invite on Friday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.
Stats for Ludington:
Isabel Ramirez: 5 digs, 1 kill
Karli Mesyar: 6 aces, 49 digs, 12 assists, 2 kills
Mia Voss: 1 dig, 21 kills, 4 blocks
Lilly Slater: 4 digs, 3 kills, 2 block
Ashley McPike: 6 aces, 7 digs, 2 assists, 20 kills, 16 blocks
Maddy Vaara: 27 digs, 1 assist, 78 kills, 8 blocks
Jaelyn Laird: 4 digs, 1 assist, 13 kills, 13 blocks
Mya Bryant: 5 aces, 24 digs, 2 assists
Jordyn Anderson: 6 aces, 26 digs, 99 assists, 18 kills, 14 blocks
Mia Pung: 3 aces, 44 digs