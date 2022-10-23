FREMONT – Ludington's volleyball team was undefeated in the regular conference season and the goal, going in to the West Michigan Conference's Lakes Division Tournament, was to remain that way.

Ludington did just that, winning the tournament.

"The girls played really well. This was an exciting day for them," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "Ludington has only one other conference title and it was 2016."

The Orioles (32-10-2) defeated Oakridge in the first pairing of the day, 25-19, 25-17, and then played Whitehall for the conference title, 25-11, 25-23.

"They went in to the tournament wanting it, and I think they played with something to prove," Holden said. "I am really proud of how hard they worked and how well they did."

Holden said the team was excited about winning the conference, but is now switching focus to the MHSAA districts. Ludington plays Cadillac at 6 p.m., Nov. 2, in a district hosted by Reed City.

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 1 ace, 9 digs, 1 assist, 28 kills, 4 blocks.

Karlie Mesyar: 2 aces, 16 digs, 2 assist.

Jordyn Anderson: 2 aces, 8 digs, 38 assists, 9 blocks, 4 kills.

Mia Pung: 2 aces, 9 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 16 digs, 2 assists, 4 block, 13 kills.

Ashley McPike: 1 dig, 6 blocks, 3 kills.

Olivia Lynn: 3 digs, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 1 kill.

Mia Voss: 3 aces, 2 digs, 3 blocks, 2 kills, 1 assist.

Mya Bryant: 1 ace.