MUSKEGON — Ludington's varsity volleyball team had a slam dunk win against Orchard View on Tuesday night, winning in straight sets, 25-6, 25-3, 25-9 as they secured a West Michigan Lakes win.

"We tried some new things tonight and ran some different plays we've been working on," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "The girls executed them well and had a lot of fun doing it."

The Orioles are back on the court at 5 p.m., Thursday, when they travel to Fremont to face the Packers.

Ludington individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 2 aces, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs.

Karli Mesyar: 3 aces, 6 assists, 1 dig.

Jordyn Anderson: 1 ace, 3 kills, 19 assists, 5 blocks, 5 digs.

Mia Pung: 3 aces, 3 assists, 7 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 6 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 3 digs.

Ashley McPike: 1 ace, 7 kills, 1 block.

Mia Voss: 1 kill.

Olivia Lynn: 4 kills.

Mya Bryant: 1 ace, 1 kill, 5 digs.

Morgan Simpson: 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs.