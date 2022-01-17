Ludington led from start to finish in the 68th cross-county rivalry with Mason County Central girls basketball and ended with a 40-26 non-conference win Monday at Hawley Gymnasium.

The Orioles now lead the series, which began in 1973, with a 46-22 record.

The atmosphere in the gym was electric. Both coaches mentioned the number in the crowd, and how good it was for the girls to play in front of that many fans.

The game seemed like a tournament game as both teams came out of the gates aggressive, and it was obvious neither team was going to back down or let up.

“I think it was fun for everybody. I thought there was good sportsmanship,” said MCC coach Mike Weinert.

“It was really cool. What an experience for those girls to see everybody in the crowd, lots of people. It was like a tournament game with that environment. For both teams, that’s something that definitely makes you get better seeing those types of crowds and that caliber of teams,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe.

Ludington’s RyAnn Rohrer led all scorers with 18 points including all 10 of the Orioles’ first quarter points. She also put in the first three baskets for Ludington in the second quarter for 16 points in the first half.

Junior Olivia Lynn added nine points in the second half for Ludington to keep the scoring going.

“It is such a luxury to have Olivia Lynn coming off the bench. She would start for most teams in Michigan. When she gets her minutes, she makes the most of them. All the girls did,” Stowe said.

Central was led by Wren Nelson with eight points and eight rebounds. Gracie Weinert added five points and two assists. Charlie Banks had four points, five rebounds and two assists.

“This team has been through a lot. They are still growing. Their ceiling is high, and they are going to keep learning and growing until the end of the season. I’m proud of their effort against a good, tough Ludington team. We didn’t give up. We didn’t really let them blow us out. We turned it over more than we wanted to, but we cut them down by over half in the second half,” said Weinert. “I’m proud of our girls. We will learn from this and move forward.”

Ludington (7-4) plays next at 5:30 p.m., Friday, when it hosts Muskegon Heights. The Spartans (5-3) play at 6 p.m., Wednesday, when they host Orchard View.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (26)

Quigley 1 0-0 3, Green 0 1-2 1, Banks 1 2-4 4, Peterson 2 0-1 4, Weinert 2 0-0 5, Lyon 0 1-2 1, Nelson 3 2-4 8, Steiger 0 0-1 0. Totals: 9 6-14 26.

LUDINGTON (40)

Rohrer 8 2-2 18, Kline 0 1-3 1, Bandstra 1 0-0 2, Meysar 1 0-2 2, Lynn 5 1-2 11, Laird 3 0-1 6. Totals: 18 4-10 40.

MC Central 3 8 9 6 — 26

Ludington 10 13 7 10 — 40

3-point goals—Mason County Central (2): Banks, Weinert. Total fouls—Mason County Central 16, Ludington 18. fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Central 48, Ludington 25. JV Scoring—Mason County Central: Campbell 2, Welch 4, Hradel 11, Thurow 2, Dunblazier 4, Davila 2, Mast 3, Miller 20. Ludington: Williams 10, Skiba 13, Ramirez 1, Hackert 1.