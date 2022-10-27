Ludington hosted Cadillac and Manistee on Thursday in a double dual swim meet and honored four seniors at Donald C. Baldwin pool, winning both ends of the dual meet.
The Orioles celebrated seniors Kaitlin Carlson, Emma Teske, Erika Hatch and exchange student Sophia Vivenzi.
Ludington defeated Manistee, 114-54, and Cadillac, 105-65, and Cadillac outscored Manistee, 95-76.
Cora Mahler won the 100-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly while swimming winning legs of the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. Madison Bearup won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle while swimming with Mahler in the winning relays.
Also a part of the 200 freestyle relay was Reese Willis and Erika Hatch. Willis was on the 400 freestyle relay with Kylie Sailor. Sailor won the 500 freestyle, and Erika Hatch won the 100 breaststroke.
Ludington coach Kelley Hatch mentioned other notable swims to included, Maddie Reed, Carley Sova and Kaitlin Carlson in the 200 individual medley; Ava Carlson and Sophia Vivenzi in the 50 freestyle; Kylie Hatch in the 100 freestyle; Grace Higley in the 500 freestyle; Izzie Lundberg in the 100 backstroke; and Kaitlin Carlson in the 100 breaststroke.
The Ludington swim team is back in the pool Nov. 4 and 5 for the Coastal Conference Meet, hosted by Manistee. Swim preliminaries start at 3 p.m. on Friday, diving preliminaries are at 9 a.m. on Saturday and finals for swimming and diving are at noon.