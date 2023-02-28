HOLLAND — Ludington traveled to Holland on Tuesday to take part in a Second Chance Meet, attempting to qualify for the state meet by swimming qualifying times.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kyle Wendt, Lucas Peterson, Owen Kasley and Ignacio Molina swam a 1:34.54 at the meet and qualified for the state meet.
Others competing for the chance to qualify were Rowen Vaara in the 200 freestyle, Dylan Sniegowski in the 50 free and the 200 medley relay team of Kasley, Peterson, Lucas Miller and Ignacio. All dropped some time, but missed the state cut.
The Orioles travel to Hamilton on Thursday for the MHSAA regional diving meet.