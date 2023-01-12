After leading 27-20 at the half, a 22-point third quarter barrage helped the Oriole boys basketball team score their 176th all-time series victory over the Manistee Chippewas on Thursday at Hawley Gymnasium, 63-49.

The Orioles lead the series that began in 1910-11, and with the win on Thursday, hold a 21-game winning streak. Manistee last won in the 2011-12 season when the Chippewas edged Ludington, 48-43.

Ludington (10-0, 5-0 West Michigan Lakes) held an 8-2 lead at the 5:25 mark in the first quarter only to have Manistee (0-8, 0-4 WMC Lakes) fight back to tie the game 10-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Chippewas brought much more to the floor on Thursday than their overall record would indicate. They refused to give up at any point in the physical and face-paced game, giving Ludington a fight.

“We are 0-8 and to hold a team like Ludington to 63 points… they are run-and-gun the whole time,” said Manistee coach Zack Bialik. “I thought we gave unbelievable effort… Thad’s program is amazing.”

“You have to give a lot of credit to Zack (Bialik) and the Manistee kids,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “Sometimes when things don’t go your way early in the season, you see teams fold, but obviously they are not folding. They are getting better each and every day.”

For a little over two minutes in the second quarter both teams experienced a scoring drought. Manistee’s Ethan Edmondson hit for two, giving the Chippewas the last lead they would have in the game, 12-10.

The Orioles’ Kol Anthes scored just seven seconds later to tie the game 12-12 and David Shillinger scored to put Ludington up 14-12.

Ludington outscored Manistee 17-10 in the quarter and led at the half 27-20. Shillinger and Matthew Westhouse each had seven points at the half and Anthes added five.

Manistee’s Austen Halcome came off the bench to lead his team at the half with six points.

In the pivotal third quarter, Ludington doubled up on Manistee, outscoring the Chippewasa, 22-11, to lead by 18 at the end of the quarter. The Orioles hit on five 3-pointers in the quarter while Manistee hit on the first of three 3-point goals in the second half.

Leading 49-31 entering the final frame, Ludington’s Spencer Holmes sank three 3-point shots in the quarter, giving him 15 points, all 3-pointers.

“Our depth is huge. We didn’t have Aiden Gilchrist in the line-up tonight and we had a kid like Robby Killips step right in and gave us excellent minutes,” Shank said. “You’d think he’d been a kid that’s playing minutes every night of the year, the way he played tonight.”

Shank was pleased with the teamwork displayed by his team, adding, “They are an unselfish bunch and at the same time they have to recognize their role within the team and I think a lot of kids do.”

The Chippewas’ Austen Halcome had eight points in the final stanza, hitting on two 3-pointers and Jacob Scharp added six.

“Austen gives us some scoring off the bench in some substitution situations that in other scenarios we wouldn’t get,” Bialik said. “To have a kid who comes off the bench and give you 21 points like tonight, it gives a spark plug so to say.

“It is easy to fold, especially the environment, playing at Ludington, in a rivalry game… It’s easy to give up but there was no give-up,” Bialik commented. “I am proud of my team’s effort.”

Shillinger led all scorers with 24 points and Holcomb led Manistee with 21 points. Shillinger has now scored in double figures in eight of Ludington’s 10 games this season.

The Orioles play on Saturday when they host Petoskey at 1 pm at Hawley Gymnasium. Manistee returns to play Tuesday when it hosts Montague in a league contest.

MANISTEE (49)

Kott 4 0-0 8, Scharp 4 1-3 9, Edmondson 1 0-0 2, Holcome 8 2-2 21, Schlaff 1 1-2 3, Fredericks 2 0-0 4, Prince 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-7 49.

LUDINGTON (63)

Anthes 3 0-0 7, Killips 2 1-2 6, Holmes 5 0-0 15, Laman 1 0-0 2, Shillinger 7 5-6 24, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Westhouse 3 1-2 7. Totals: 22 7-10 63.

Manistee;10;10;11;16;—;49

Ludington;10;17;22;14;—;63

3-point goals—Manistee (3): Holcome 3. Ludington (12): Holmes 5, Shillinger 5, Killips, Anthes. Total fouls—Manistee 13, Ludington 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Ludington 57, Manistee 27. Ludington scoring—Gunsell 17, Flanery 10, Gronstal 7, Peterson 4, Patterson 2, Benz 2, Spunar 9, Wheaton 4, Gomez 2. Manistee scoring—Sowa 13, Moten 9, Scharp 2, Zimmerman 3.