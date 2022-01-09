SPRING LAKE — Five teams competed in the Spring Lake Invitational on Saturday and Ludington placed fourth.

Spring Lake won the tournament, followed by Grand Rapids Northview and Manistee in third. Fremont rounded out the placement.

After a week out of the pool, due to snow days and COVID-19 protocols, Ludington boys swim coach Joe Schneider said, “We were nervous that it wasn’t going to be a good day, but the boys did very well. Everyone dropped time and competed against some very fast swimmers.”

The only first place finisher for Ludington was in diving when Evan Bennett scored 389.60.

Ludington’s relay teams each took fourth place. The 200-yard medley relay of Hayden Madl, Lucas Peterson, Lucas Miller and Bennett clocked a 1:59.84. The 200-yard freestyle relay team, comprised of the same individuals, swam a 1:44.96. The 400-yard freestyle relay of Rowen Vaara, Mathew Snyder, Kyle Wendt and Gavin Smith turned in a time of 4:19.91.

Other top-eight finishes for the Orioles included Mathew Snyder in the 50-yard freestyle (26.65) as he finished eighth place. Bennett finished in fifth place with a time of 1:08:34 and Lucas Miller in eighth place at 1:13.87 in the 100-yard butterfly.

Snyder in the 100-yard freestyle took eighth with a time of 1:03.82. Peterson had a time of 6:32.14 and was fifth and Vaara swimming a 6:35.39 and a sixth place finish in the 500-yard freestyle.

Madl had a time of 1:08.30 in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing third. Peterson finished in seventh with a time of 1:17.28 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Orioles are back in the pool at 6 p.m., Thursday, at Mona Shores.