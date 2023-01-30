Cadillac quickly jumped out to a 15-3 lead Monday night at the end of the first quarter en route to a 66-35 non-conference defeat of Ludington at Hawley Gymnasium.

Ludington — ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press poll in Division 2 — brought an undefeated record to the game and Cadillac — an honorable mention in the same division — made the trip with just one loss against 11 wins. Both teams are leading their respective conferences and a battle between two good teams was expected.

“You have to give credit to Cadillac and their defense,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “They are just physical and strong in every position. They are so well coached and defensively they made it a real struggle for us.”

The Orioles (13-1) were down 7-0 and scored their first point with 4:39 remaining on the clock when junior Spencer Holmes hit the second of two free throws off a technical on Cadillac’s bench when six players were on the floor. The final two points of the quarter for Ludington came with just 3.4 seconds on the clock when Kol Anthes scored, bringing the score to 15-3.

Cadillac (12-1) continued to play impressive defense in the second quarter and led the Orioles 33-11 going in to the half.

Anthes hit a 3-point goal to start the scoring in the third quarter, giving the Orioles a sense of hope for what may be to come, but the Vikings’ Charlie Howell scored 10 points of his game-high 25 in the quarter. Senior Jaden Montague added 15 points.

The final quarter was Ludington’s best, scoring 15 points to the Vikings’ 16. Ludington’s Gage Jones scored five in the quarter and David Shillinger scored four.

The Orioles were led by Shillinger with 11 points, Anthes and Gage each added five.

“Yes, we missed some shots that we normally hit, but that could be because we were exhausted from the beatdown we were getting on the defensive end,” Shank said. “They played physical and tough, and you have to give all the credit in the world to them. They were well prepared for us, and they absolutely controlled the game in every facet.”

Shank noted the team hopes to get the chance to meet Cadillac again in the district tournament.

“It is great to know that we are not playing at Cadillac’s level right now,…and I know I am leaving with a sense of urgency tonight. And I think the kids are leaving with a sense of urgency, too.

“We will go back to the drawing board and try to figure it out.”

The all-time series began in 1918-19 and Ludington leads the series 89-76. The Vikings now own a three game win streak over the Orioles.

The Orioles return to action Friday night when they travel to Fremont for a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest.

CADILLAC (66)

Main 1 0-0 3, Montague 6 2-2 15, Brown 2 1-2 5, Williams 2 0-0 4, McGowan 4 0-0 8, Howell 11 3-5 25, Goetz 1 0-0 2, Baker 0 1-2 1, R.Wade 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 7-11 66.

LUDINGTON (35)

Anthes 2 0-0 5, Holmes 1 1-2 4, Laman 2 0-0 4, Shillinger 4 2-4 11, Jones 2 0-0 5, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Forfinski 1 0-0 2, Westhouse 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 3-6 35.

Cadillac 15 18 17 16 — 66

Ludington 3 8 9 15 — 35

3 point goals—Cadillac (3): R.Wade, Main, Montague. Ludington (3): Holmes, Shillinger, Anthes. Total fouls—Cadillac 12, Ludington 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Cadillac: bench. Ludington: Anthes. JV score–Ludington 50, Cadillac 47, OT. Ludington scoring—Flanery 5, Gunsell 18, Peterson 3, Smith 3, Benz 2, Spunar 11, Wheaton 6, Gamez 2.