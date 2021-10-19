VICTORY TWP. — The Lakes 8 Activities Conference cross country championship was run at West Shore Community College, and the host Ludington Orioles scored the championship.

“The girls ran well today placing second, third, sixth, eighth, ninth,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “Their times are coming down and our grouping has gotten better. Summer Brower and Nadia Grierson have been strong up front. Anna Burton has made some great gains over the last few meets to shorten the time from our first to fifth scorer.”

Manistee’s boys cross country team won the title, edging the Orioles by 10 points.

“Our boys have worked well together. We have about eight who are in and out of the top-5 scorers,” Keillor said. “Having that depth has worked well. Trey Keson, Nevin Slater and Jack Jubar had great races last week while David Reisterer, Evan Bennett and Will Siegert ran well (Tuesday).”

Taking top honors at the meet for the boys was Caiden Cudney of Ludington with a time of 18:13.79. For the girls, Abby VanderKooi of Muskegon Western Michigan Christian with a time of 19:14.20 captured first.

All-conference honors were also awarded with the meet. For the girls, Ludington’s Summer Brower, Nadia Grierson and Autumn Brower were first team. Taking second team were Olivia Anderson, Mackenzie Keillor and Anna Burton. The Ludington’s guys named all-conference were Trey Keson, David Reisterer and Evan Bennett to the first team while Nevin Slater was second-team all-conference.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Ludington 28, Western Michigan Christian 32, Manistee 82, Muskegon Catholic 83, Orchard View 148.

LUDINGTON GIRLS: 2-Summer Brower, 21:17.89. 3-Nadia Grierson, 21:44.99. 6-Autumn Brower, 22:27.14. 8- Mackenzie Keillor, 22:52.51. 9-Anna Burton, 23:01.96. 11-Olivia Andersen, 23:22.64. 33-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 30:25.64. 34-Erin Clancy, 30:26.42. 35-Katie Rangel, 30:27.97. 35-Grace Shamel, 30:27.97. 39-Halle Korendyke, 31:15.12. 40-Elena Otis, 31:22.34. 45-Kasey Wallace, 32:35.08. 46-Genevieve Lux, 33:07.87.

MANISTEE GIRLS: 7-Cecilia Postma, 22:36.84. 15-Anna Huizinga, 24:28.85. 17-Claire Scott, 25:21.03. 20-Audrey Huizinga, 25:59.04. 23-Kennedy Miles, 27:58.04. 24-Courtney Haag, 28:04.81. 25-Annika Haag, 28:06.63. 32-Mila Herrmann, 29:40.78. 38-Jayna Edmondson, 31:12.15. 41-Annie Reynolds, 31:24.82. 47-Helana Beaudrie, 35:54.71.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Manistee 29, Ludington 39, Western Michigan Christian 66, Muskegon Catholic 103, Orchard View 149.

MANISTEE BOYS: 1-Caiden Cudney, 18:13.70. 3-Jack O’Donnell, 18:48.84. 4-Abdul Ghennawa, 19:02.23. 9-Trevor Adamczak, 19:37.92. 12-Elliot Hoeflinger, 20:25.29. 17-Drew Mendians, 20:30.22. 28-Seth Thompson, 21:56.38. 29-Austen Halcome, 22:11.72. 32-Austin Benitez, 22:55.15. 38-Alec Lampen, 23:24.78. 41-Tug Thuemmel, 24:16.33. 43-Max Kinzell, 24:22.32. 45-Vincent Wang, 25:12.36. 51-Ajae Gouker, 27:43.39. 52-Miles Bednarczyk, 29:24.15. 54-Darren Guzikowski, 43:24.70.

LUDINGTON BOYS: 2-Trey Keson, 18:25.40. 6-David Reiserer, 19:15.44. 8-Nevin Slater, 19:39.79. 14-Will Siegert, 20:24.26. 16-Curtis Fuller, 20:26.23. 19-Jack Jubar, 20:52.66. 24-Keese Villarreal, 21:22.58. 34-Owen Forrester, 23:07.30. 39-Aaron Conger, 23:40.21. 40-Hayden Madl, 23:44.63. 46-Aleksander deMorrow, 25:21.57. 48-Aidan deMorrow, 25:41.36. 49-Aidan Forrester, 26:02.59. 50-Owen Shaw, 26:06.59.