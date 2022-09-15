Ludington’s swim team hosted Traverse City on Thursday and while the team lost the meet 102-74, sophomore Cora Mahler qualified for State in the 100-yard butterfly at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool.

The Orioles’ medley relay team of Izzie Lundberg, Madison Bearup, Mahler and Reese Willis just missed qualifying for state by 0.71 seconds.

Madison Bearup won the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke and lowered her state cut time in the process. Reese Willis tied for first with Traverse City’s Cam Crosby in the 50 freestyle in a time of 27.24 seconds.

Izzie Lundberg won the diving event and Mahler won the 500 freestyle and the 100 butterfly in a state qualifying time.

“The team had 11 lifetime and 13 season best swims,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. “I was impressed with swims by Erika Hatch in the 200 individual medley, Kylie Sailor and Kaitlin Carlson in the 500 freestyle and Lundberg in the 100 backstroke.”

The Orioles will be back in the pool at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, when they host Manistee at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool.

200-yard medley relay: 2-Izzie Lundberg, Madison Bearup, Cora Mahler, Reese Willis, 1:59.90. 4-Ayiana Rangel, Kylie Sailor, Kylie Hatch, Carley Sova, 2:30.96.

200 freestyle: 1-Bearup, 2:10.22. 5-Grace Higley, 2:27.28.

200 individual medley: 3-Erika Hatch, 2:38.25. 5-Sailor, 2:55.12.

50 freestyle: 1t-Willis, 27.24. 4-Ayiana Rangal, 29.29.

Diving: 1-Lundberg, 133.85.

100 butterfly: 1-Mahler, 1:03.63. 4-E.Hatch, 1:20.96.

100 freestyle: 2-Willis, 1:01.35. 5-Rangel, 1:07.25.

500 freestyle: 1-Mahler, 5:56.21. 3-Sailor, 6:25.94. 5-Kaitlin Carlson, 7:10.42.

200 freestyle relay: 2-Lundberg, E.Hatch, Rangel, Sailor, 1:53.95. 3-Higley, Ava Carlson, K.Hatch, K.Carlson, 2:10.23.

100 backstroke: 3-Lundberg, 1:16.20. 5-Higley, 1:24.47.

100 breaststroke: 1-Bearup, 1:12.08. 4-K.Hatch, 1:34.31. 5-Carley Sova, 1:39.35.

400 freestyle relay: 2-Willis, E.Hatch, Mahler, Bearup, 4:06.71. 4-A.Carlson, Maddie Reed, K.Carlson, Higley, 5:11.50.