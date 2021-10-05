CADILLAC — The Ludington girls golf team finished fourth out of 13 teams in at the MHSAA Division 3 regional Tuesday played at Cadillac Country Club.
Ada Forest Hills Eastern shot a 368 for the regional championship followed by Whitehall with a 373 and Spring Lake placed third with a 377. The top three teams move on to the state tournament to compete in the team competition.
Orioles sophomore Emma McKinley shot an 86 and qualified as an individual for the state tournament, finishing in third at the regional event.
Mackenzie Sarto shot a 99, Julia Reed a 100, Sophia Sarto a 104 and Savannah Hanson shot a 109.
McKinley will compete in the state tournament on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers West golf course in East Lansing.