EAST LANSING — Ludington's Emma McKinley tied for 16th place at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf state finals tournament held at Michigan State University's Forest Akers West golf course Saturday following the two-day tournament.
McKinley was in a field of 111 players and shot a 90 on Friday and an 85 on Saturday for a two-day total of 175.
Individual medalist awards went to Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran Northern with a two day total of 139. Karli Vanduinen from Whitehall was second with a 153 total and Lily Bargamian of Grosse Ile was third with a 174.
Team medalist honors went to Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood with a two day total score of 694, Grosse Ile with a 700 and Grand Rapids South Christian with a 708.