SCOTTVILLE — Ludington set the tone of the boys basketball game at the Student Events Center at Mason County Central by sinking two quick 3s to start the game on Thursday in front of a packed house, on the way to a 68-40 victory, to gain bragging rights for the next year.

Ludington sophomore David Shillinger hit the two 3s and ended the quarter with eight points and junior Matthew Westhouse added six points as the Orioles outdistanced the Spartans in the first quarter, 16-5.

In the second quarter, Central’s Will Chye scored six points, but Ludington answered with Shillinger’s six and Dylan Eaton added seven, and the Orioles owned a 20 point lead, 33-13, entering halftime.

The third quarter was highlighted by Eaton’s two 3-point baskets for the Orioles, on his way to eight points in the quarter and the Spartans were led by Jayden Perrone with six.

The final quarter started with Ludington in the lead, 52-23. The Spartans did outscore the Orioles in the period, 17-16. Central’s Chye had six points in the frame and Kaiden Cole and Jack VanderHaag both contributed three.

Both coaches referenced the meaning of the game to the community and how much fun it creates.

“I know it’s a fun game for the kids. You grow up, especially nowadays with the way youth sports works, you grow up playing together and not playing against each other sometimes, in different formats. I know from the standpoint of the kids, they just have a lot of fun during this game, and you saw the fans, they had a lot of fun, too,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank.

“It was a typical Ludington-Mason County Central atmosphere, a packed house. I think the kids’ cheers on both sides were pretty positive. The players played hard but didn’t cross any lines… We haven’t had an atmosphere like that in the gym for two years. That is the cool part, when you get communities together like that,” said Mason County Central coach Tim Genson.

Genson felt the speed of the game played a big factor for his Spartans.

“I feel like we got sped-up in the first half and they have done a good job over the years with us… I thought we did a better job in the second half, we met the challenge a little better. There was a key moment in the second quarter, I think it was 25-11, and we went down and missed three straight lay-up opportunities, and I thought it was a chance to take the game to 25-17… and we went to 33-13 and it was a bit of a back-breaker moment for us.”

“We knew coming in it was a game of styles. We wanted to be up and down and fast-paced, and Mason County Central wanted to slow things down a little bit and make it more of a grind-it-out affair. We shot the ball really well from the perimeter, and when you shoot the ball well from the perimeter you can set up your defense so we are really allowed to make the game the pace we wanted, because of our perimeter shooting,” said Shank.

“We have had a few situations this year when we didn’t have our primary creators and other kids have stepped up and we are lucky to be a fairly deep basketball team, and you saw a little of that tonight,” commented Shank.

“They are young, we are young. We are all trying to grow, we are trying to get better. Hopefully for us, we can crush this up, throw it away and focus in on what I consider the most important game we’ve had all year and that is Monday at McBain against Harrison, because if we don’t win that game you don’t get to play on Wednesday. It’s survive and advance time and that’s what I’m looking forward to now, is getting ready for that,” Genson said.

Ludington (12-8) scored its 70th victory in the all-time series out of 96 contests between the two schools that began in 1915-16.

Ludington opens post-season play at the MHSAA Division 2 district in Manistee. The Orioles will play Reed City in the district semifinals, a team that finished the regular season 13-6. Only the district hosts have a losing record in the district that includes Cadillac (15-5) and Big Rapids (16-2). The Orioles-Coyotes game is scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday.

Central (5-14) starts the post-season also Monday night. The Spartans travel to McBain to play Harrison (5-13) in a game that starts at 6 p.m. in an MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal. The winner plays Evart (5-14). None of the schools in the district have a winning record.

Shillinger finished with 16 points to lead the Orioles followed by Westhouse with 10. Chye had 12 to lead the Spartans followed by Perrone with 10.

LUDINGTON (68)

Anthes 1 0-0 3, Shillinger 6 1-4 16, Holmes 1 0-0 3, Laman 2 0-0 4, Hackert 1 0-2 2, Gilchrist 3 1-1 7, Eaton 6 0-0 15, Smith 2 2-4 6, 1 0-0 2, Harvey 0 0-2 0, Westhouse 5 0-0 10. Totals: 28 4-13 68.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (40)

Chye 4 3-5 12, Thurow 0 1-2 1, Perrone 3 4-4 10, Cole 1 1-2 3, Sterley 1 0-0 2, VanderHaag 0 3-4 3, Myer 3 3-5 9. Totals: 12 15-22 40.

Ludington; 16;17;19;16—; 68

Mason County Central; 5;8;10;17—: 40

3-point goals—Ludington (8): Shillinger 3, Eaton 3, Holmes, Anthes. Mason County Central (1): Chye. Total fouls—Ludington 19, Mason County Central 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Ludington 45, Mason County Central 33. JV Scoring—Ludington: Kandalec 2, Keson 4, Duncil 2, Ramirez 5, Stidham 4, Benz 8, Killips 12, Richardson 8. Mason County Central: Thurow 11, Sterley 17, Huffman 2, Merz 3.