ANN ARBOR — When the first day of the 2023 MHSAA Division 3 tennis state finals wrapped, one Ludington player was left standing.
Jennah Skiba has made it to the semifinals in the No. 3 singles bracket. She will take on the No. 2 seed, Detroit County Day’s Melanie Bandara, on Saturday.
Skiba defeated Chelsea’s Haley Hopkins and Pontiac Notre Dame Prep’s Francheska Daugaru to get to the semifinals. Should she advance to the finals, she’ll face either Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood’s Sienna Ilitch or Ada Forest Hills Eastern’s Reese Bower.
Other participants for Ludington include Hannah Glanville, who made it to the second round in the No. 1 singles bracket before being eliminated by Isabel Thelen of St. Johns.
Claire Shoup was also eliminated in the second round in the No. 4 singles bracket by the top seed, Olivia Zhang of Cranbrook Kingswood.
In No. 2 doubles, Emilie Phillips and Sarah Gibson were eliminated in the second round by the No. 3-seed duo of Aryasai Radhakrishnan and Brooke Lopez from Detroit Country Day.
In the No. 3 doubles, Annika Taranko and Gabby Hockenberger were eliminated in the second round by Erin Delaney and Sara Okka of Pontiac Notre Dame Prep.
Lastly, Katie Shank and Makennah Malkowski were bounced in the second round in the No. 4 doubles bracket by Natalie Roeser and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay of Chelsea.
The MHSAA Division 3 tennis state finals will conclude on Saturday.