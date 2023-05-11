Steven Stidham’s love for soccer began when he was a child, when he would would kick a ball around in the backyard with some homeschooled friends of his. That simple childhood activity has led him down a path toward playing soccer at the collegiate level.
The Ludington High School senior midfielder signed his National Letter of Intent to play at NAIA Cornerstone University Wednesday afternoon.
Soccer was obviously a huge part of why Stidham chose Cornerstone, but his faith was an even bigger reason.
“Soccer is second-hand to me,” Stidham said after the ceremony in the library where he was surrounded by friends, family, teammates and coaches. “My faith with my lord and savior Jesus Christ was definitely the most important factor there and that’s why I picked Cornerstone so I could grow in that.”
Stidham had talks with Olivet College and Muskegon Community College, but said he felt right at home from the first visit he had with Cornerstone.
“I love their philosophy,” Stidham said. “The coaching staff is amazing.”
Cornerstone plays in one of the tougher NAIA conferences in the country. Indiana Tech, Bethel, Northwest Ohio were all ranked in the top 25 this past season.
Cornerstone finished 6-8-4 overall in 2022 and 3-7-1 in conference play. Head coach Steve Herdsman has very high hopes for Stidham.
“As a freshman, he’s just going to contribute in any way he can,” Herdsman said. “Long term, I’d love to see him start at the center of the field and see where it goes from there. That’s how high my hopes are for this guy.”
Ludington head coach Kris Anderson said Cornerstone is a great fit for Stidham and that he’s very proud of him.
“His drive has always stood out,” Anderson said. “Steven is a kid who sets goals for himself and he wants to make sure that he achieves and attained them. He pushes himself and holds himself to a high standard.
“You see it on the field, you see it off the field. Everything he does in life, he really strives to do the best he possibly can.”
Stidham said the support from friends and family has been “outstanding.”
“Even when I went down there with my dad for that first practice — I was worried,” Stidham said. “It was do-or-die. I looked at my dad and said, ‘It’s OK if I blow this, right?’ And he was like, ‘Steven, don’t worry. Go out there and have fun.’
“My girlfriend, my friends, everyone was texting me saying just go out there, do you. You’re a good player, don’t worry about messing up...so the support I’ve had throughout these years has been outstandng.”