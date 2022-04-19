MUSKEGON — Ludington's boys and girls track teams traveled to Orchard View on Tuesday for a Lakes 8 Activities conference meet and both teams won the team competition, fairly easily.

The Orioles' Jose Flores set personal records as he won the 1,600 meter in 5:12.56 and 3,200 in 11:14.40.

Caleb Smith took first place finishes in the 300 hurdles (44.55 seconds), the high jump (6 feet) and in the 1,600 relay with teammates Lucas Peterson, Kyle Wendt and Yebe Boerema in a tie of 3:54.55. Smith was also second in the 110 hurdles (16.90). Peterson also won the 110 hurdles in 16.45 and was second in the 300 hurdles.

Ludington junior Braden Kronlein won the pole vault (10-0).

Adam Keffer was a double winner for the Orioles, winning the shot put (40-11) and the discus (109-3). Freshman Kohlbe Nelson was second in the shot put (34-11) and third in the discus (89-1).

Along with a first place finish in the 1,600 relay in a time of 3:54.55, Ludington won the 3,200 relay in 9:44.79, run by Trey Keson, Boerema, Nevin Slater and Evan Bennett.

The team of Aiden Gilchrist, Chase Hackert, Jonah Peterson and Nathan Gilchrist claimed a second place finish in the 400 relay in 47.07.

Keson won the 800 in 2:20.74 and was on the winning 3,200 relay team. Boerema ran on the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams and took second in the 400 (57.14) and 800 (2:23.31), both personal records.

Kyle Wendt won the 400 (56.26) and was on the 1,600 relay team.

Nathan Gilchrist set a personal record, placing second in the 100 (12.03) and also ran a leg on the second place 400 relay team. Aidan Gilchrist also ran a leg on the 400 relay team that placed second and was third in the 100 (12.14).

Ludington's girls team captured the top-three finishes in the 100 as Briseis Mendez took first (14.68), Izzie Lundberg was second (15.03) and Aleeyah Betts was third (15.08).

Katie Karboske won both the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles (56.92), along with the pole vault. Karboske set a personal record in the 100 hurdles (19.95). She also cleared 6-6 in the pole vault and was on the second place 1,600 relay team.

RyAnn Rohrer was a double winner for the Orioles as she threw the shot put 39-11 1/2 and the discus 112-7.

Kaylee Malt won the high jump in 4-10 1/2 and took third place finishes in the 100 hurdles (21.23) and the 400 relay in 58.09 with teammates Mendez, Lundberg, Isabella Acheson.

Ludington had second place finishes in three relay teams, the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. The 800 consisted of Reese Willis, Mia Voss, Ashley McPike and Aleeyah Betts, running 2:07.24. The 1,600, in 4:56.84, was run by Zoe Voss, Anna Burton, Mendez and Karboske and the 3,200 was run by Olivia Andersen, Brower, MacKenzie Keillor and Nadia Grierson in 11:27.58.

Senior Tamberly Williams was second in the long jump with a jump of 13-1.

Griersen set personal records in the 1,600 (6:01.43) and in the 3,200 (12:51.85).

Mendez and Lundberg were second and third in the 200 with Mendez in second, running a time of 31.32 and Lundberg in third with a 31.36.

Olivia Andersen had a personal record in the 800 (2:49.10), good for second, and placed third in the 1,600 (6:04.80).

Betts was second in the discus with a throw of 91-3 and fourth in the shot put with a throw of 24-9 1/2.

Cora Mahler took a third in the 800 with a personal record time of 2:59.44 and Summer Brower, a freshman, was third in the 3200 with a time of 13:34.70.

The track teams compete Friday when they travel to the Lakeview Invite.

Boys Team Results: 1-Ludington 84, 2-Orchard View 27, 3-Western Michigan Christian 23, 4-Muskegon Catholic 1.

Girls Team Results: 1-Ludington 63, 2-Western Michigan Christian 48, 3-Orchard View 21, 4-Muskegon Catholic 1.