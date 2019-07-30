Ludrock president Ed Santarelli announced that this year’s Ludrock concert, held July 6-7 at Ludington's Waterfront Park has raised $38,000.

“We as a community raised that total. That says everything you need to know about our town, the people and what we can do together,” Santarelli stated.

The funds were raised through sponsorships, vendors, advertisers, donations and a charity raffle.

“This total of our ninth year, along with past eight years, put us over $250,000 since we went public,” said Santarelli. “Those funds stayed here locally and supported many needs in our town.

“I’m so proud of our community and the way we have come together to make that happen.”

More than 40 performances hit the stage during the two-day event. All of the artists donated their time and talents to the cause.

“We are blessed to have such a talent pool, many bands travel from all over to pitch in and that alone says something about what we do and have accomplished. Without them Ludrock isn’t possible,” Santarelli said.

Ludrock is a 501c3 charitable organization run entirely by volunteers.

“Our group is second to none, they give their time freely and do a remarkable job, and it’s a lot of work and effort,” Santarelli said.

He said the group is hoping to expand for the 2020 celebration next summer, which will be a milestone for Ludrock.

“Next year will mark our 10th year. We’d like to go bigger. We’ve discussed adding another day, Friday night, a D.J. dance party to kick off the following two days. We’d like the event to go longer on Saturday. Of course we’d need our community and elected officials to fully support those ideas. We want to make our 10th year special because we aren’t sure exactly how much longer it will continue. If our 10th is the last go, we want to make it really spectacular, a celebration of our town,” said Santarelli.

Ludrock will be applying for the 2020 event with the City of Ludington in the near future, he said.

“We will ask them to fully support us and partner our event. We will ask our volunteers, sponsors, donors, and the community to dig deep in 2020. We will again invite other groups and organizations to be part of it too. We are discussing pooling proceeds from 2020 into an annuity fund that will continue to help those in our community, long after the events stop.

“Our next step is to pay our bills, and give the rest to our 2019 beneficiaries. They are our main focus in our fundraising efforts. Those funds will serve our community directly. We will be asking our sponsors to again present the checks to our beneficiaries and we invite everyone to join us. Together as a community we made this happen.”