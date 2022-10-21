In a game that lasts 48 minutes, Ludington only needed 1 minute and 10 seconds to swing the momentum in the Orioles’ favor on the way to a 28-8 victory against neighboring Mason County Central Friday night at Oriole Field.

That slim part of time was Ludington used to score 21 points against the Spartans and make it the difference in the intra-county rivalry for the Lumberman’s Cup traveling trophy.

The Orioles celebrated Senior Night in the last home game of the regular season and coupled with the excitement of playing a rivalry game between neighbors, the first quarter was hard-fought but neither team was able to capitalize on opportunities presented. The first quarter was a see-saw affair and ended in a scoreless tie.

The second quarter started with a scoring drive that started at the end of the first quarter, combining four plays in the first quarter that led to a 1st-and-10 to start the second quarter and three plays later, Spartans sophomore Peyton Merz carried the ball on a 1st-and-goal on Ludington 5 yard line for the first touchdown of the game.

A successful quarterback-keeper by Will Chye on the two-point attempt put Central in the lead, 8-0, with just 1 minute and 7 seconds off the clock in the second quarter.

The Spartans kicked off to Ludington with a little squib kick that went out of bounds at the 35-yard line and on the ensuing drive. Ludington would take only six plays for Chase Hackert to pass up the middle to a wide-open Levi Laman who ran the ball 25 yards for a touchdown with 7:59 remaining in the quarter. Miles Wilson’s extra point shaved the Spartans lead to one, 8-7.

Ludington kicked off toward the sideline and the ball was mishandled by the Spartans, resulting in a fumble that was recovered by Orioles junior Daniel Ramirez.

Ludington capitalized quickly with Hackert connecting with Aidan Gilchrist for the score with 6:56 showing on the clock left in the second quarter. Wilson’s kick was true for a 14-8 Ludington lead.

Ludington put up a pooch kick after the score, and the Orioles recovered the ball with Ramirez falling on it for possession.

The Orioles started the drive on Central’s 33 yard line. On the next play, Hackert faked the handoff to Forfinski, kept the ball and pranced 33 yards for a touchdown. Wilson’s kick was good, and the Orioles were ahead, 21-8.

“That (the three scores) was a killer, they capitalized on those turnovers, two kickoffs in a row, that has never happened to me in my career,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “But you have to be able to overcome those things.”

On the next drive, the Spartans were moving the ball down the field and in 10 plays they had moved the ball to near the Ludington 5-yard line, but the ball was ripped away and Central fumbled. Ludington’s Ramirez recovered yet again.

“He (Daniel Ramirez) is a good football player, a great athlete. The best part about it is that he is only a junior. He is going to get bigger and stronger. He made a lot of plays for us tonight,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “Daniel and Luke (Hackert) turn that in to a competition. They really race for that football and that has really made our special teams, especially our kickoff group, into a special unit.”

Ludington tried to score one more time before halftime. The Orioles attempted long passes — including one Hackert-to-Forfinski would-be scoring strike that was called back on a penalty. Ludington punted only to see the Orioles Kohlbe Nelson intercept a Central pass. Again, Ludington tried to throw the ball for a score but were unable to convert before the half ran out of time.

The Orioles went into halftime up, 21-8, over the Spartans. After Ludington’s burst of scoring that ended with 6:49 remaining in the second quarter, the points on the scoreboard remained idle until 6:29 remaining in the game.

When the Spartans came out after the half they were down a player. One of the offensive lineman was injured, and Briggs was forced to move people around to cover that position.

Ludington took over on downs from the Spartans at the 11:34 mark in the fourth quarter and went on a 10-play scoring drive that ended when Forfinski carried the ball around the outside corner and scored. Wilson’s point after kick was good and Ludington was ahead, 28-8.

“The kids played hard. Great effort. I am proud of how they put forth an effort every week. They are a great bunch of guys to coach,” Briggs said. “I just feel bad for the seniors, not being able to win the last game against Ludington.”

The Orioles retained the Lumberman’s Cup, a trophy that is held by the winner of the series since 2008.

“We are thrilled to get win No. 7 tonight. It was ugly at times tonight, but we found a way to get it done and that’s the most important thing to do on Fridays,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell. “We had to do some different things to get it done, but at the end of the night, a win is a win.”

According to Ludington’s statistics, the Orioles out-gained Central, 243 yards to 162. The Orioles had 99 yards passing and 144 yards rushing. The Spartans had 31 yards passing and 131 yards rushing. The Central statistician had 244 yards for Ludington and 174 for the Spartans where Ludington had 98 yards passing and 146 yards rushing while the Spartans had 143 yards rushing and 31 yards passing.

The Spartans had six turnovers — three fumbles and three interceptions. The Orioles had one interception.

Chase Hackert was 8-of-17 passing for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Trey Forfinski was 0-for-1 passing with the interception.

Forfinski led the ground game for Ludington with 54 yards on 10 carries. Hackert had 46 yards on 13 carries, and Shillinger had 45 yards on six carries.

Gage Jones led Ludington’s receivers with two catches for 37 yards. Levi Laman had two catches for 28 yards, Aidan Gilchrist had two catches for 19 yards, Nathan Gilchrist had a catch for 13 yards and Forfinski had a catch for two yards.

Forfinski led the defense with 10 1/2 tackles and two tackles for loss. Jones had seven tackles and both interceptions. Kohlbe Nelson had an interception.

Will Chye was 2-of-11 passing for 31 yards and three interceptions for the Spartans. Peyton Merz had 54 yards rushing on 19 carries. Chye had 46 yards on six carries. Jayden Perrone had 37 yards on nine carries. Riley McLouth had two catches for 31 yards.

The Ludington-Mason County Central football series began in 1902 and while the series is 120 years old, the two teams played 37 times, with Ludington now leading 33-4. The record includes 16 games that were played when Central was known as Scottville High School. In those 16 games, Ludington was 16-0 when playing Scottville.

The series also holds a significant memory as the first football game played under the lights at Oriole Field was played Sept. 30, 1939 when Ludington defeated Scottville, 40-0.

The Orioles and Spartans had a multiple year hiatus between 1979 and 2008, when the series resumed, at which time the Lumberman’s Cup came in to play for the first time.

“Give Ludington credit, they came out hard. They are in the playoffs, and we wish them well,” Briggs commented. “I know the scoreboard says 28-8, but it just seemed like the game was a lot closer.”

With Ludington’s 7-2 record, the Orioles are likely to be MHSAA-playoff bound and will know more after those pairings are announced Sunday.

“We are going somewhere, (and) we won’t be playing home. We are thankful we are in. We are happy for our kids, especially our seniors and wherever they send us, we will be ready,” Gunsell said. “You have to win in the playoffs. We have had some great regular seasons, and now we have to win in the playoffs.”