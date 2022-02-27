JENISON — In fifth place after the second round, Mason County Central competitive cheer needed to shine in round three and shine they did.

The Spartans had the highest round three score of any team in at the MHSAA Division 4 regional at Jenison with a 290.00, which moved them to fourth place with a total score of 671.40 and a trip to the state finals.

In the history of the program, the Spartans never advanced past the district final until this year. They advanced to Saturday’s regional and are now in the state tournament.

“Round three is what sealed the deal for us. In my opinion, it was the best executed round of the season,” said Mason County Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “We are excited and honored to be top eight in the state. We are proud Spartans.”

The top finishers in the regional moving on to state were Lawton with 691.00, Beal City with 682.50, Pewamo-Westphalia 675.24 and Mason County Central with a 671.40.

The Spartans compete at 2 p.m. in state finals Friday at the DeltaPlex in Walker.

Division 3 at Rockford

ROCKFORD — Three West Michigan Conference schools competed in the MHSAA Division 3 competitive cheer regional Saturday at Rockford with Whitehall obtaining the highest finish with a sixth place. The top four teams in the regional move on to state finals.

Paw Paw won the regional with 774.62 points, followed by Portland with 762.00, Howard City with 742.26 and Lake Odessa with 728.82.

Hart had a total score of 685.18, good for ninth, and Montague had a 12th place finish with a 629.84.