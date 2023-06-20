Jeffery Young, 53, was sentenced in 51st Circuit Court on Tuesday to a minimum of 40 months in jail on an unarmed robbery charge. This was his third offense, to which he had pleaded guilty.
Young attempted to shoplift from Walmart on March 12, 2022, and was arrested. He was charged with unarmed robbery instead of shoplifting, a distinction that Judge Susan Sniegowski explained to the court.
“I read [the report] a couple of times to really distinguish what was the difference in this case between a shoplifting offense and an unarmed robbery offense,” Sniegowski said, “And it was... when you put your hands on the loss prevention worker in order to get out of the store. That’s what changes it from a shoplifting to a robbery case.”
Young gave personal insight into his actions by reading a letter he had written for the court. He expressed how being an addict and living in poverty has impacted his decisions, and that he desires to turn his life around by going to rehab and starting a new tree farming business.
“I went for what I thought was a victimless crime,” Young explained, “Never at any time did I intend to harm or cause any ill to any employees... I was not proud of what I did.”
Judge Sniegowski delivered her sentence as a period of 40 months to 30 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections, with credit for 465 days already served. Young will also be required to pay various fines, court costs, and restitution.