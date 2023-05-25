MANISTEE — Manistee and Mason County Central battled in both games of a baseball twinbill on Thursday as Manistee narrowly defeated the Spartans, 3-2 and 3-1, in Manistee.
"Games like this are what teach you," said Spartan coach Chris Carr. "If we can learn from this and work hard at practice on Monday, I think we can come out on Tuesday and play really well against White Cloud."
In game one, the Spartans were down 3-0 in the top of the sixth inning and then put two runs on board before bowing out of the game and taking a hard one-run loss as the Chippewas celebrated the win.
"Looking at the stat line, we played to win, but didn't hold it together and lost out on the win," said Carr. "Manistee held things together and collected the win."
In game one, Manistee had two errors and left three on base. Central (19-9) didn't have any errors, gave up no walks and left four on base.
"It was a very balanced game," Carr commented. "I love the one-run games, but I'd rather we were on the winning end of the game."
Central's Will Chye was tagged for the loss as he threw five innings, striking out five, giving up three runs, all earned and six hits while walking no one.
Will Chye, Braylin Thurow and Kaden Ruiz each had a double it the early game. Thurow and Ruiz each had an RBI.
Manistee's Donavyn Kirchinger played first base in game one, was 2-for-2, with two RBIs and a run scored. Jeff Huber, Adam Workman, Eli Workman and Landin Sowa each had a hit, with E.Workman collecting an RBI.
Huber was the winning pitcher, with two runs, both earned, allowing four hits, walking two and striking out seven.
In game two, sophomore Ethan Huffman played first base as a fill-in and took advantage of the opportunity, going 2-for-3 at bats and had the lone RBI for the nightcap. Thurow added a single.
Spartan freshman Kaden Ruiz pitched game two, giving up four hits and three runs, two earned.
Manistee's Keegan Shannon and Jeff Huber combined to pitch six innings in game two, with Shannon pitching 5 1/3 innings. Shannon gave up two hits, four walks and two hits and Huber relieved, giving up one hit and struck out one.
The Chippewas' Ethan Edmondson and Adam Workman led Manistee at the plate. Edmonson was 2-for-3 and Workman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, accounting for all four of Manistee's hits in game two.
Each team had an error in the nightcap, Manistee had three walks, Central had four, with just the opposite number of strikeouts between the two. Central left seven on base and Manistee left five on base. The game was close yet again.
The Spartans play in a pre-district baseball game in White Cloud on Tuesday at 4 p.m.