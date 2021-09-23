KINGSLEY — Manistee and Mason County Central made the trip to the Kingsley Invite with Manistee's boys taking a second in the field of eight and Mason County Central ended up seventh.

Manistee 's top runner, Caiden Cudney, crossed the finish line third overall with a time of 18:30.42, followed by Abdul Ghennewa in seventh, running 18:57.87.

Gavin Shirey finished in 10th overall for the Spartans with a time of 19:07.54, followed by Cullen Kraus-McCarty in 15th with a 19:29.20.

Manistee's girls wrapped up the third spot with a team score of 87 and Mason County Central scored a 171, good for seventh out of nine teams.

Manistee's top finishers were Anna Huizinga with a 21:02.73 and Cecilia Postma with a 22:19.12.

Mason County Central's top finisher was senior Jaden Petersen with a time of 23:40.22, and Jayden Baker ran a 25:01.72, good for 33rd place.

"Cloudy and rainy the whole time," said MCC coach Ed Sanders, when describing the weather for the cross country meet.

Hunter Sanford was out today with an injury and needed to rest it, and Brady Anes did not run either.

"It is homecoming week and with all that is going on, some of the kids still felt they ran some good times. We were not running with our usual top five," Sanders said.

Manistee runs again at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Lakes 8 Jamboree at Orchard View, and Mason County Central competes at 4 p.m., Tuesday, when it hosts the Kelder Poured Walls Invitational.

OVERALL BOYS RESULTS: Elk Rapids 35, Manistee 72, Frankfort 81, Kingsley 110, Grand Traverse Academy 122, Mancelona 122, Mason County Central 144, Leland 188.

MANISTEE BOYS: 3-Caiden Cudney, 18:30.42. 7-Abdul Ghennewa, 18:57.87. 18-Trevor Adamczak, 19:39.50. 22-Jacob Lindeman, 19:55.30. 25-Elliot Hoeflinger, 20:23.72. 41-Austen Halcome, 21.22.87. 43-Seth Thompson, 21:38.96. 52-Austin Benitez, 22:32.91. 62-Max Kinzell, 24:22.84. 66-Tug Thuemmel, 24:52.41. 69-Ajae Gouker, 25:25.89. 70-Vincent Wang, 26:49.61. 76-Miles Bednarczyk, 28:48.52.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL BOYS: 10-Gavin Shirey, 19:07.54. 15-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:29.20. 37-Zane McCabe, 21:10.70. 45-Tyler Thurow, 21:51.67. 46-Braylin Thurow, 21:55.58. 67-Asher Johnson, 24:53.49. 68-Brayden Figgins-Newton, 25:24.52. 77-Jacob Failor, 28:53.02.

OVERALL GIRLS RESULTS: Kingsley 56, Elk Rapids 62, Manistee 87, Frankfort 95, Maple City Glen Lake 121, Grand Traverse Academy 161, Mason County Central 171, Lake City 182, Mancelona, 220.

MANISTEE GIRLS: 3-Anna Huizinga, 21:02.73. 8-Cecilia Postma, 22:19.12. 21-Allie Thomas, 23:47.50. 32-Audrey Huizinga, 24:49.92. 34-Claire Scott, 25:06.24. 41-Mila Herrmann, 25:59.22. 42-Addy Witkowski, 26:09.50. 45-Annika Haag, 26:36.52. 46-Courtney Haag, 26:39.52. 49-Lucia Klein, 26:43.99. 63-Annie Reynolds, 29:45.62.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS: 20-Jaden Petersen, 23:40.22. 33-Jayden Baker, 25:01.72. 52-Ava Brooks, 27:30.31. 53-Gracie Weinert, 27:36.99. 55-Gabby Jensen, 27:46.74. 57-Marissa Quillan, 28:17.54. 60-Mya Sterley, 29:35.18. 67-Alivia Steiger, 33:38.11. AshlynRose Kelley, 34:12.58.