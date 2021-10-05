MANISTEE — The second Lakes 8 Conference jamboree took place at Manistee High School on Tuesday and the Manistee boys cross country team won the jamboree.

Ludington’s girls and boys cross country teams both took second place in the meet.

The Chippewas lost to the Orioles by two points in the last jamboree.

Manistee coach Eric Thuemmel said it was the first time all year that Manistee has had all top five of its runners for the race and healthy since August.

Five of the Chippewas finished in the top 10.

Manistee, in fact, took the top two spots with Caiden Cudney first overall in 18:31.40 while Abdul Ghennewa was second in 18:55.10. Jack O’Donnell finished fourth in 19:15.40.

“I’m very pleased with the results,” Thuemmel said. “I expect big things out of these guys. Our goal from day one is to win the conference title, so it was nice to take a jamboree today.”

Western Michigan Christian won the girls’ race, defeating Ludington in a close race, 31-36.

The Chippewas finished fourth, which was not unexpected according to Thuemmel.

The Chippewas are dealing with some sickness, and were missing four of their varsity seven for the race, making it diffcult to compete in a big race.

“I was happy that some of the kids stepped up and ran well, considering,” Thuemmel said. “We had a little bit of a tough time with the girls.”

Ceclia Postma had another good race for the Chippewas, with a fifth place in 22:03.26.

Anna Huizinga finished 12th in 23:51.54.

Manistee runs again at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Portage and Ludington runs at 4 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Chris Grabowski Invitational in Manistee.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Western Michigan Christian 31, Ludington 36, Muskegon Catholic 79, Manistee 91, Orchard View 133.

LUDINGTON GIRLS RESULTS: 3-Summer Brower, 21;39.40. 4-Nadia Grierson, 21:47.76. 8-Olivia Andersen, 22:40.96. 9-Autumn Brower, 22:56.60. 12-Mackenzie Keillor, 23:53.15. 14-Anna Burton, 24:12.65. 28-Ashley Stowe, 28:23.16. 32-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 29:49.13. 38-Halle Korendyke, 31:29.06. 39-Erin Clancy, 31:29.50. 40-Elena Otis, 31:38.22. 41-Kasey Wallace, 32:12.27. 42-Genevieve Lux, 34:05.76.

MANISTEE GIRLS RESULTS: 5-Cecilia Postma, 22:03.26. 11-Anna Huizinga, 23:51.54. 24-Audrey Huizinga, 27:09.69. 25- Courtney Haag, 27:45.27. 34-Annie Reynolds, 30:05.39. 35-Kennedy Miles, 30:26.20. 37-Jayna Edmondson, 31:04.35.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Manistee 24, Ludington 41, Western Michigan Christian 77, Muskegon Catholic 82.

LUDINGTON BOYS RESULTS: 3-Trey Keason, 18:59.20. 5-David Reisterer, 19:35.20. 9-Evan Bennett, 20:00.10. 11-Nevin Slater, 20:12.70. 13-Keese Villarreal, 20:39.30. 15-Curtis Fuller, 20:41.80. 19-Jack Jubar, 21:02.60. 20-Will Siegert, 21:08.30. 36-Aaron Conger, 23:21.00. 40-Hayden Madl, 24:07.20. 44-Aidan deMorrow, 25:11.10. 45-Aleksander deMorrow, 25:45.20. 46-Aidan Forrester, 26:29.30. 47-Vincent Wang, 26:34.00. 48-Owen Shaw, 30:37.00.

MANISTEE BOYS RESULTS: 1-Caiden Cudney, 18:31.40. 2-Abdul Ghennewa, 18:55.10. 4-Jack O’Donnell, 19:15.40. 7-Trevor Adamczak, 19:49.40. 10-Jacob Lindeman, 20:07.40. 21-Elliot Hoeflinger, 21:08.50. 24-Greyson Hoeflinger, 21:16.20. 27-Austin Benitez, 21:31.90. 30-Austen Halcome, 21.46.90. 31-Seth Thompson, 21:50.00. 34-Drew Mendians, 22:37.80. 35-Jordan Fink, 23:06.70. 38-Alec Lampen, 23:38.30. 39-Tug Thuemmel, 23:48.90. 47-Vincent Wang, 26:34.00. 49-Miles Bednarczyk, 34:33.00. 50-Darren Guzikowski, 42:18.00.