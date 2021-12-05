Ludington hosted a relay meet on Saturday, and Manistee took the win with 136 points.
Ludington was second with 104 and Fremont was third with 44.
"For the first meet of the season and first high school meet for half the team, I think they all did a great job. I'm excited to see how this team improves over the season and see a lot of great swims," said Ludington coach Joe Schneider.
Schneider mentioned notable swims on the day as the 200 breaststroke relay of Lucas Peterson, Gavin Smith, Lucas Miller and Evan Bennett, taking first place with a time of 2:22.63.
He also mentioned the diving relay of Peterson and Bennett, as well as another first place in the 200 freestyle relay of Hayden Madl, Miller, Peterson and Bennett, with a time of 1:48.59.
The Orioles swim again at 6 p.m., Tuesday, in Grand Haven.