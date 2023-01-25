CUSTER — Manistee Catholic earned a slim victory at Mason County Eastern against the upset-minded Cardinals in Western Michigan D League play Wednesday, 42-40.

A last-second 3-point attempt by the Cardinals bounced off the rim to secure the victory for the Sabers.

"Man, that was a fun, physical game," said MCE coach Mark Forner. "Coach Fortier had scouted us well and (Manistee Catholic), they really shut down our two top scorers, Clay Shoup and Nate Wing."

Manistee Catholic took an early 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Cardinals fought back to take a 23-22 slim lead in to the break at halftime.

The Sabers (6-5, 5-3 WMD) outscored Eastern (1-10, 1-7 WMD) in the third quarter, 13-10, and took the lead 35-33 going into the final quarter. Both teams scored seven points in the fourth and there were several lead changes, but in the end, Manistee Catholic won by two, 42-20.

"Fortunately, Aaron Drake and Zach Howe stepped up for us and played their best games of the season," said Forner.

Drake and Howe both scored 11 points as Shoup added nine.

"Losing isn't easier, but we had Clay Shoup with an open 3-point look at the end of the game, and it rimmed out," said Forner. "We will live with that shot and I am pleased with out kid's progress tonight."

With the win, Manistee Catholic improves to a 58-49 all-time series lead against Mason County Eastern. Four of the last five games played between the two schools have been decided in overtime or by three or fewer points.

Manistee Catholic is back on the court on Friday when they travel to Brethren and Eastern is at Walkerville, also on Friday.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (42)

Capling 1 0-0 3, Rizana 2 0-2 4, Hybza 0 1-2 1, Barnett 1 0-0 2, Hallead 2 2-2 8, Gunia 5 2-2 12, Oleniczak 2 2-5 6, Starchef 1 4-5 6. Totals: 14 11-18 42.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (40)

Tyndall 2 0-0 4, Shoup 3 1-4 9, Wing 2 1-1 5, Howe 3 4-4 11, Drake 4 3-7 11. Totals: 14 7-16 40.

Manistee Catholic; 15;7;13;7–; 42

Mason County Eastern; 12;11;10;7–;40

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (3): Hallead 2, Capling. Mason County Eastern (3): Shoup 2, Howe. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 17, Mason County Eastern 16. Fouled out—Manistee Catholic: Oleniczak. Technical fouls—none.