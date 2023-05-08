CUSTER — After being ahead in both games, Mason County Eastern dropped a pair of baseball games to visiting Manistee Catholic Central by scores of 5-2 and 13-9.
“We scored both our runs in the first inning for a 2-0 lead but that was it for us,” said Eastern coach Ward Stever. “Our pitchers labored through every inning. It was rough. It was a pretty sloppy game.”
Keegan Nelson pitched six innings, giving up seven hits and five runs on six strikeouts and a walk.
Aaron Drake was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Ron Hasenbank was 1-for-3 with one run scored and Zach Howe scored a run.
In game two, the Cardinals were up 9-6 in the fifth inning and then, according to Stever, “the wheels feel off.”
Manistee Catholic coach Dillon Rankin certainly had to be pleased with the performance of freshman Landon Kequom, who got the call to start the first game on the hill for the Sabers.
Despite his young years, Kequom handled his assignment with uncommon poise and composure, limiting the Cardinals hitting and striking out eight.
Nathan Oleniczak knocked out a double to lead the Sabers at the plate, while Tyler Hallead and Ryker Capling each contributed a single.
Rankin wasn’t completely pleased with the performance of the team, especially defensively as the Sabers made too many mistakes, both mental and physical.
“We have to do a better job of protecting our pitchers, and giving them more support,” Rankin said. “There were times when we failed to pick up easy ground balls, and dribblers that shouldn’t have made it out of the infield.
“Those are the kinds of things that can spoil an otherwise good pitching effort, and lead to getting down on yourself. We’ve got to work harder in practice to make those plays.
“You can’t be constantly giving the other team five and six outs to work with when they’re at bat, and you can’t expect your pitching to hold up under that kind of pressure.”
The second game didn’t go nearly as well, as the Sabers pitchers struggled with their control and gave up several walks to go along with the defensive errors.
Lee Pizana had a double and two singles to lead the Sabers, Kequom pounded on two singles and Oleniczak contributed a double.
Oleniczak made his first start on the hill, but he had trouble finding the strike zone. Pizana relieved him and had three strikeouts before losing some control and gave way to Andrew Hybza, who also had three strikeouts.
Aaron Drake started for Eastern on the mound, pitching four innings, giving up a single hit, but gave up six runs, two earned, on three strikeouts and nine walks and hit one batter.
Zach Howe relieved for the last inning and allowed three hits, seven runs, five earned runs, struckout two, walked three and hit one batter.
Offensively, Ron Hasenbank was 1-for-3 at the plate, scored a run and walked once. Zach Howe and Clayton Logsdon were each 1-for-4 with a run scored and Howe had two RBIs. Clay Shoup and Drake each scored after walking adn Nico Martinez walked three times and scored twice.
Eastern is off until Monday when Mesick comes to town. The game will kick off in Custer at 4:15 p.m.