Manistee and Mason County Central played a close first half, with Manistee up 1-0 and the Chippewas were able to add two more goals for a 3-0 final, played in Scottville.
For the Spartans, Adria Quigley had one attempt at a goal in the first half and Bronwyn Stevens took two shots. In the second half, Mya Sterley and Adria Quigley each took a shot at goal and Stevens again took two, but none of the shots found the back of the net.
Central goalkeeper Gabby Jensen saved seven shots on goal in the first half, allowing just one goal and saved seven shots in the second half, allowing two goals.