The Manistee County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division removed 29 dogs from a property in Maple Grove Township on Thursday following an anonymous tip of animal cruelty.

The Animal Control deputy along with a Manistee County Sheriff's deputy who were investigating the scene found 29 husky and husky-mix dogs inside a residence and a pole barn. The animals were aged from 9 years old to 4 months old, and were lying, eating and sleeping in feces and urine on the concrete floor of the pole barn. Numerous animals had stained, dirty and matted hair from the living conditions.

All 29 dogs were removed from the scene. A copy of the investigation report is being forwarded to the Manistee County Prosecutor's Office for review and possible charges.

Manistee County Animal Control was assisted at the scene by Homeward Bound Animal Shelter