SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central scored first in the Thursday night game against Manistee, but that was all the scoring they could muster at Spartan Community Field as the Chippewas went on to defeat the Spartans, 27-6.

Senior quarterback Will Chye had two big end runs and a pass to senior Kolden Myer as the Spartans set up the scoring opportunity. First, Chye scored on a 15-yard run, but that touchdown was called back on a holding call.

Then Chye threw a 14 yard pass to Kaiden Cole, good for the touchdown. The Spartans opted for a 2-point conversion pass and it was good, until a penalty negated the score. A two-point run was good on the next play, but that, too, was called back on a penalty. With 2:38 remaining in the quarter, Central threw for another 2-point attempt that failed. Central took the lead, 6-0.

On the ensuing drive, Manistee converted on fourth-and-three to carry the game in to the second quarter. The Chippewas got to fourth-and-10 at the Central 15 but turned the ball over on downs ,and MCC took over at their own nine yard line but were unable to capitalize.

Manistee took over at the Spartan 30. Junior Nick Hornkohl scored on a 3-yard run with 3:09 remaining in the second quarter and the score was knotted 6-6. Manistee’s Caius Johns, a junior, kicked the point after and it was good and the Chippewas went up 7-6 and would not relinquish the lead again.

The second half belonged to Manistee as the Spartans had far too many turnovers to sustain any prolonged comeback bid. Central took to the air in the second half and had some success, but fumbled the ball a couple times and lost momentum.

The Chippewas had several contributors on the run, including juniors Max Miles, Hornkohl and Kanon Petzak, as well as underclassmen Kaden Kott and Devin Davis.

Manistee’s Kott carried the ball for a touchdown at 4:42 in the third quarter, but the point after kick was no good and the Chippewas were up 13-6.

“In the second half, without seeing the stats right away, we probably had the ball somewhere in the neighborhood of 19-20 minutes out of 24. A 15-play drive, a 13-play drive, that is our identity, that is who we are,” said Manistee coach Troy Bytwork. “We want to believe we can be as physical as anyone out there.”

On a third-and-one on the Spartans’ 11-yard line, Hornkohl carried with about a minute and a half on the clock, but seniors Tyler Thurow and Maxwell Nichols shut him down. On the next play, though, the Chippewas picked up the first down at the Spartans 3-yard line with 1:12 remaining. Kott ran outside and scampered in for the touchdown and the point after kick was good by Johns.

Mason County Central was coached on Thursday night by David Smith, filling in at the head coach role for Scott Briggs, who was under the weather and unable to coach.

Smith is a new assistant coach this year, coming to Central after coaching stints in Hesperia and Ravenna.

“We are very, very young. We start five sophomores, five sophomores, and some of our seniors didn’t play last year, so it is going to take some time,” said Smith. “The start of our season is brutal, facing some really tough teams.”

Manistee’s final touchdown came at 1:23 in the fourth quarter and the point after kick was good for the final score, 27-6.

“In the second half, I was proud, there was nothing fancy about it, but we were trying to push them, we were leaning on them. We work the living heck out of them in the off-season to make sure we can do that late. That’s what I am the most proud of,” said Bytwork.

“We made some improvements from game one. Manistee is a very experienced team. They are a big, strong line and their 17- and 18-year-old juniors and seniors are going against our 14- and 15-year-old freshmen. They play hard. We played hard but they wore us down,” Smith said.

Manistee had 372 yards of total offense and had twice as many plays on offense as the Spartans, 75 to 34. Central had 140 yards of offense.

All of Manistee’s offense was on the ground.

Chye was 5-for-13 for 64 yards and the 12-yard touchdown pass to Cole. Chye also had 73 yards rushing on seven carries. Jayden Perrone led the receiving with two catches for 10 yards. Peyton Merz had 27 yards on a catch, and Cole had the sole reception.

Central’s defense was led by Ethan Domin with 15 tackles followed by Perrone with 14, including a tackle for loss. Kolden Myer had 12 tackles, including one for loss.

Manistee improved to 13-7 in the series that began in 1931. The Chippewas have won the last four meetings in the series.

Mason County Central play its first West Michigan Conference Rivers Division game Friday, Sept. 9, at North Muskegon. Manistee plays its first West Michigan Conference Lakes Division game Friday, Sept. 9, at home against Oakridge.

In the junior varsity game played Wednesday in Manistee, the Spartans lost, 28-8. Jack Stibitz, the Central JV coach, said penalties hurt Central as well as three big plays in the first half.