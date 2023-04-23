TRAVERSE CITY — Manistee freshman Max Scharp followed up a 75 on Friday with a 74 on Saturday for a stroke count of 149, good for meet medalist honors at the Traverse City Central Tee Off, held at Betsie Valley Golf Course.
Max Scharp’s 149 outdistanced Traverse City West sophomore Winslow Robinson by three strokes and third place Cam Peters of Traverse City Central by four strokes.
Jacob Scharp, a Manistee junior, shot a 160, good for a tie at 17th in the 23-team tournament.
Other players contributing, with two-round scores, to Manistee’s fifth place finish in the team standings were senior Jordan Bladzik (170), junior Braydon Sorenson (173), sophomore Kane Black (217).
Top Ten Team Results: Traverse City Central 628, Traverse City Central (2) 637, Vicksburg 643, Traverse City West 649, Manistee 652, East Grand Rapids 663, South Christian 676, Forest Hills Central 666, Charlevoix 674, Big Rapids 675.