Manistee’s girls basketball team was within striking distance of Cadillac throughout the teams’ MHSAA Division 2 district opener Monday in Ludington, but the Vikings outscored the Chippewas by six in the second half to win, 50-42.

“The kids played real well. They played real well. One thing that I was really impressed with tonight was our execution. We talked all about putting everything together and … they did,” said Manistee coach Kenn Kott. “Defensively I think we had them on their heels most of the game, and we had a couple breakdowns here or there and it cost us at that time, but we always came charging back and we never let up.”

The first quarter started slow for both teams. The Vikings struck first when Cadillac junior Joslyn Seeley hit the back end of two sets of free throws, giving Cadillac a 2-0 lead and senior Anna Whipple added two baskets for a 6-0 Cadillac lead before Manistee got on the scoreboard.

Manistee junior Lacey Zimmerman hit a 3-pointer with 4:42 remaining on the clock in the quarter and the score was 6-3. Cadillac came back with a 3-point shot by Ashlyn Lundquist just a few seconds later. The quarter ended with the Vikings up 11-5.

Manistee (4-17) outscored Cadillac (8-13) in the second quarter, 13-9, for the 20-18 halftime score. Manistee was 7-of-11 from the charity stripe in the quarter, with Mariah Bialik hitting on five of those free throws.

After the opening 3-point bucket for Manistee, they didn’t hit another until the fourth quarter, when they hit on four 3-point shots, with Zimmerman making two of them.

The fourth quarter was a back and forth affair. Five times the score was tied and five times the lead changed. With 5:33 remaining in the game, Zimmerman scored a basket to put Manistee up, 37-35, but Cadillac tied it at 5:12, and back and forth it went. The two teams were tied for the last time at 2:45, and then Cadillac’s Whipple scored with 2:33 remaining on the clock to put the Vikings up 44-42 and they did not relinquish the lead for the rest of the game.

“I can’t fault the kids one bit for their effort. They executed so well through the whole game. Even when it was near the end of the game, and it looked at that time like we probably might lose, they still kept executing. There wasn’t anyone who was quitting and there wasn’t anybody who lost their head or looked like they didn’t know what to do, they just kept mechanically doing it and that was impressive to see,” added Kott.

Cadillac’s Ashlyn Lundquist led all scorers with 18 points and Whipple added 13. Manistee was led by Zimmerman with 13, Bialik with 12 and Libby McCarthy with 10.

Cadillac advances to the district semifinal at 7 p.m., Wednesday, when it plays Big Rapids in Ludington.

MANISTEE (42)

Edmondson 1 0-0 2, McCarthy 3 3-4 10, Zimmerman 5 0-0 13, Bialik 3 5-6 12, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Ronning 0 1-3 1, Kelley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 9-13 42.

CADILLAC (50)

L.Schamanek 2 2-2 8, Schopieray 3 0-0 7, Lundquist 6 2-2 18, Seeley 0 4-6 4, Whipple 5 3-6 13. Totals: 16 11-16 50.

Manistee;5;13;8;16—;42

Cadillac;11;9;12;18—;50

3-point goals—Manistee (5): McCarthy, Zimmerman 3, Bialik. Cadillac (7): Lundquist 4, Schamanek 2, Schopieray. Total fouls—Manistee 16, Cadillac 17. Fouled out—Cadillac: Seeley, Manistee: Ronning. Technical fouls—none.