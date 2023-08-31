The Manistee girls golf team lost a home match to Leland, 245-219, on Thursday at Manistee Golf and Country Club.
Manistee's Annika Haag was the medalist with a 47 on the day. Leland's Elyse Atha was the runner-up with a 51.
The Comets took spots 2-6 on the leaderboard, and that proved to be the difference.
For the Mariners, Olivia Salmon finished seventh with 61 and Campbell Keiffer shot a 68 to finish 10th. Sadie Verheek shot a 69 to finish 10th and Clear Wang shot a 73 to finish 11th.
Ruby Madsen and Callie Shively both shot 74s to tie for 12th.
The Mariners will not be on the course again until Sept. 12, when they will travel to Oakridge for a dual meet.