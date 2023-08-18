TRAVERSE CITY — The Manistee girls golf team opened the season with a last-place finish at the four-team Traverse City West 9-hole Invite at Traverse City West High School.
Cadillac won the tournament with an overall score of 203, with Traverse City Central finishing second with 217, Traverse City West finishing third with 224, and Manistee finishing fourth with 244.
Senior Annika Haag finished in fourth place among individual golfers with an overall score of 48. Sophomore Clear Wang finished in 14th place overall with a score of 60.
Sophomore Olivia Salmon finished in 18th place by shooting a 66 on the day, and freshman Ruby Madsen shot a 70, putting her in 20th place overall.
Cadillac took the top two spots on the leaderboard with Addy Joynt shooting a 46 to take the top spot on the leaderboard, and Samantha VanBrocklin shooting a 47 to finish in a tie for second place.
The next time the Mariners hit the course will be Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Whitehall Invite.