The Manistee girls and the Ludington boys track teams won the West Michigan Conference duals Tuesday, setting 2-0 records for the meet held at Oriole Field in Ludington.
Ludington’s win over Fremont in a boys dual came down to the last event of the race, the 1,600-meter relay, with Ludington leaning at the finish line to nip Fremont for the race and the meet win. Ludington’s team of Lucas Peterson, Chase Hackert, Trey Forfinski and Trey Keson ran a 3:42.70 to Fremont’s 3:42.80.
“Lucas Peterson was injured and couldn’t go after the high jump,” said Ludington coach Mark Willis. “Jose Flores was huge for us in the mile and two mile. The meet came down to the (1,600 relay), and we won by a lean at the finish line.
“Trey Forfinski anchored the (1,600), was first in the pole vault and second in the 400.”
The Oriole boys team took eight first-place finishes in the meet, highlighted by senior Adam Keffer winning the shot put (44 feet 10 inches) and the discus (125-7). Manistee’s Caius Johns was second in both events and placed third in the high jump with a personal record 5-4 jump.
Along with Ludington’s 1,600 relay win, the 400 relay also took first. The 400 relay is comprised of Chase Hackert, Aidan Gilchrist, Nathan Gilchrist and Jonah Peterson, running 45.40 seconds for the win.
Ludington took the first three places in the 100, all in personal record times with senior Nathan Gilchrist running a 11.30, sophomore Jonah Peterson just behind at 11.31 and Aidan Gilchrist with 11.50.
Jonah Peterson of Ludington ran 24.30 to win the 200, with Manistee’s Nick Hornkohl in second with a PR time of 24.70.
The Orioles captured several places in the boys field events. Forfinski jumped 10-6 to win the pole vault, with Adrian Salazar also jumping 10-6 for second. Forfinski ran a time of 55.40 in the 400.
Trey Keson won the high jump with a 5-6 leap for the Orioles and Lucas Peterson was second, jumping 5-4. Nathan Reisterer jumped 19-0 in the long jump for second place.
In the 3,200, Jose Flores was first in a time of 10:33.60 and took third in the 1,600 with a 4:59.00 times.
Manistee’s Nolan Dalke was third in the 300 hurdles, running 46.90 and Ludington’s Gavin Smith took a pair of fourth place finishes, running 19.40 in the 110 hurdles and 48.50 in the 300 hurdles, both PR times.
In the girls event, Manistee won three of the four relay events. Winning the 400 relay with a time of 54.30 were Ashtyn Janis, Alayna Edmondson, Libby McCarthy and Lacey Zimmerman. The 800 relay team of Janis, Audrey Huizinga, McCarthy and Zimmerman won the event in 1:52.60 and the 1,600 meter relay of McCarthy, Edmondson, Lindsey Gardner and Huizinga ran a 4:45.50 to win the race.
The 3,200 relay belonged to Ludington as Olivia Andersen, Kylie Sailor, Cora Mahler and Christina Theis ran 11:37.70 to win.
A pair of freshmen, Manistee’s Madalyn Wayward and Ludington’s Madison Bearup took the top two finishes in the shot put with Wayward throwing 30-11 while Bearup threw 27-10. Wayward also won the discus with a heave of 97-10.
Manistee’s McCarthy won the high jump, recording a 4-10 while Ludington’s Kaylee Malt jumped 4-8 for second.
The pole vault was won handily by Oriole Kendal Waligorski, jumping 9-0, followed by Gege Hansen with a 7-0 jump for Manistee.
Chippewa Ashtyn Janis took the win in the long jump with a leap of 14-5.
Ludington’s Catherine Karboske won the 100 hurdles in 18.30 and the 300 hurdles in 53.84.
The 800 and 1,600 races belonged to Oriole Summer Brower with PRs in both races, running 2:32.80 in the 800 and 5:34.10 in the 1600. Brower was also third in the 3,200 with a time of 12:45.00.
Ludington’s Nadia Grierson was second in the 1,600 (5:35.20) and the 3,200 (12:22.20). Manistee’s Cecilia Postma placed second in the 800 (2:34.90 PR), third in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200 (13:06.30).
Senior Lacey Zimmerman won the the 100 in 13.50 and was second in the 200 in 28.40 for Manistee. Teammate Audrey Huizinga was first in the 200 in 28.20 and 400 in 1:07.40.
Manistee runs again on April 25 in Oakridge and Ludington will run on Friday at the Lakeview Invite at 2:30 p.m.
Girls Team Scores: Manistee 80, Ludington 57; Ludington 94, Fremont 41; Manistee 111, Fremont 21.
Boys Team Scores: Ludington 101, Manistee 36; Ludington 71.4, Fremont 65.5; Fremont 985, Manistee 37.5.