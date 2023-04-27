SCOTTVILLE — With 14 of 17 events scored, the Manistee girls track team and the Ludington boys were in the lead on Thursday at the Scottville Optimist Track Meet and were confirmed winners by the host school coaching staff.
Mason County Central coach Patrick Nelson indicated the meet had a loss of internet with just a few races to go and the remainder of the event scores were not official until after deadline.
The Manistee girls won nine events to claim the win, led by the relay teams winning three of four. Manistee’s 400-meter relay won in 53.87 seconds with the team of Ashtyn Janis, Alayna Edmondson, Libby McCarthy and Lacey Zimmerman. The 800 relay ran 1:50.98, by Janis, Audrey Huizinga, McCarthy and Zimmerman and the 1,600 relay team of McCarthy, Edmondson, Zimmerman and Huizinga ran 4:28.95 to win.
Ludington won the 3,200 relay in a time of 10:48.61, run by Olivia Andersen, Summer Brower, Nadia Grierson and Christina Theis.
Manistee’s Zimmerman won the 100 in 13.44 seconds and Cecillia Postma won the 800 in a personal record, 2:33.40.
The field events belonged to Manistee’s girls as Brooke Jankwietz won the shot put with a heave of 33 feet 0.5 inches, Madalyn Wayward won the discus, throwing 95-8.
McCarthy had another first, this time in the high jump, with a leap of 4-11 and Janis won the long jump in a PR of 14-9.
Ludington’s Brower placed first in the 1,600, running 5:37.99 and also won the 3,200 in 12:08.90. Catherine Karboske was a double winner in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Oriole junior Kendal Waligorski won the pole vault in 8-6.
Top places for Mason County Central’s girls came from freshman Jaycee Myer with a second in the 100 hurdles in 18.41, and a fourth in the 300 hurdles in 51:01.49. Myer also had a tie for fourth in the high jump with a leap of 4-2.
MCC junior Reaghan Brooks was third in the discus, throwing 72-3.
In the boys race, Ludington won two relays, the 1,600 relay in 3:42.18 with a team of Trey Forfinski, Chase Hackert, Trey Keson and Jonah Peterson and the 3,200 relay in 8:45.88 with Yebe Boerema, Jose Flores, Keson and Jonah Sweet on the team.
Peterson also won the 300 hurdles. Boerema won the 800 in 2:07.37, and Jose Flores won the 1,600 in 4:52.07. Adam Keffer set a PR and won the shot put with a throw of 46-6. In the pole vault, Ludington’s Adrian Salazar jumped 11-0 to win the event.
Mason County Central’s Max Nichols set a PR by breaking the 16-second mark in the 110 hurdles, clocking a time of 15.99. Central’s Kaiden Cole broke the 20 foot barrier in the long jump with a PR 20-0.5 jump, and Quentin Lange cleared the high jump bar at 5-9 to win the event. Keenen Kelley set a PR in the 300 hurdles for the Spartans and Gradyn Wilson threw a PR of 44-6.75 in the shot put.
Manistee junior Caius Johns set a PR in the discus with a throw of 135-10. Ludington’s Adam Keffer threw 126-0 for second place. Manistee sophomore Damien McEntaffer set a PR with a jump of 11-0 in the pole vault, good for second place.
“We are starting to see some real improvements in running times and field event performances,” said Ludington coach Mark Willis. “I believe we are starting to believe in ourselves and the workouts. With some good weather, this is really going to be an exciting second half of the season.”
“I was pleased with the overall performance of the guys,” said Nelson of Central. “The field events carried us today. In the running events, we are getting healthier and hopefully we will be in good shape for the regionals. Some of the guys who ran today stepped up and ran events they have not run before.”