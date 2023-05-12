WHITEHALL — The Ludington and Manistee track teams were in Whitehall on Friday for the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division Meet and Manistee’s girls track team won in a close contest with Whitehall, 136-129, and the Orioles took third place.
In the boys’ conference meet, Whitehall ran away from the competition with 222 points to Ludington’s 87; Fremont was a close third with 84 points.
“We had some good performances today at the conference championships,” said Ludington coach Mark Willis. “We are happy to get second in conference knowing we lost to what I believe will be a state champion Whitehall team. They are stacked in every event and work extremely hard.”
Ludington’s Catherine Karboske won the conference championship in three events, setting a personal record in two of the three. Karboske turned in personal record performances in both the 100-meter hurdles, 17.37 seconds, and the 300 hurdles in 51.69, and still was able to win the pole vault with a jump of eight feet six inches.
Manistee had a first place finish in the 400 when sophomore Audrey Huizinga ran a 1:01.99 and the Chippewas captured first in three relay events, the 400 relay in a time of 53.39 with the team of Ashtyn Janis, Alayna Edmondson, Libby McCarthy and Lacey Zimmerman; the 800 relay in 1:50.05 with the team of Janis, Huizinga, McCarthy and Zimmerman; and the 1,600 relay team of McCarthy, Zimmerman, Janis and Huizinga in 4:20.24.
Manistee’s strength came in the number of second and third place finishes they accomplished, 10 in all. Huizinga was second in the 200 in a PR 26.70 and in every field event, with Brooke Jankwietz throwing 33-8 in the shot put, freshman Madalyn Wayward setting a PR in the discus with a throw of 105-6.5, Libby McCarthy in high jump with a leap of 4-10, Gege Hansen in pole vault, jumping 8-0 and Lindsey Gardner with a 13-9 jump in the long jump.
Placing third for the Chippewas was Zimmerman with a 13.07 in the 100 and three additional third place finishes in the field events. Wayward threw a PR 32-3 in the shot put, Brooke Jankwietz set a PR in the discus with a 99-8 throw and Janis jumped 13-6 in the long jump.
Ludington had five third place finishers with sophomore Summer Brower leading the way in the 800 and the 1,600 with times of 2:31.01 and 5:25.42, a PR. Nadia Grierson was third in the 3,200, running 12:24.37, Greta Kehrer set a PR in the 100 hurdles in a time of 18.25 and the 400 relay team was third in 54:68 with the team of Sophia Janicki, Ashley McPike, Ayla King and Mia Voss.
In the boys’ race, Manistee’s Caius Johns threw the discus 129-0.5 to win the conference in the event and sophomore Damien McEntaffer set a PR in the pole vault with a jump of 12-6. Johns was also third in the shot put with a heave of 44-6.
Ludington’s 800 relay team of Aidan Gilchrist, Nathan Gilchrist, Trey Forfinski and Jonah Peterson were second in 1:32.33 and Lucas Peterson ran a 16.26 in the 110 hurdles for second place. Peterson was also third in the 300 hurdles in a time of 42.53.
Nathan Gilchrist was third in the 100 in 11.69, Jonah Sweet, a sophomore, set a PR in the 800 in 2:05.68, Adam Keffer was third in the discus with a 127-0.5 throw and Forfinski was third in the pole vault, jumping 12-6.
Ludington was able to capture third place in the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays on Friday. In the 400 relay, Nathan Reisterer, Peterson, Nathan Gilchrist and Aidan Gilchrist ran a 44.60, setting a new Ludington school and Mason County record, breaking the old record of 44.65, set in 2007 by the team of Jordan Hackert, Chris Towns, Jacob Page and Eric Reum.
The 1,600 relay of Forfinski, Chase Hackert, Reisterer and Peterson ran a 3:37.29 and Sweet, Jose Flores, Trey Keson and Yebe Boerema ran an 8:26.05 in the 3,200 relay for third.
“Jonah Sweet ran tremendous today for us, running a 2:04 split in the 3,200, then coming back and running the open 800 (in) 2:05 and getting third in conference,” said Willis.
Girls Team Scores: Manistee 136, Whitehall 129, Ludington 101, Montague 68, Muskegon Oakridge 41, Fremont 38, Muskegon Orchard View 9.
Boys Team Scores: Whitehall 222, Ludington 87, Fremont 84, Montague 71, Manistee 30, Muskegon Oakridge 20, Muskegon Orchard View 12.