MUSKEGON — As the cold weather continues and makes spring sports tough, the Manistee girls track team found a way to win the white division of the Rocket Invitational at Reeths Puffer with 138 points on Friday, followed by Benzie Central with 111 and Ludington in third with 86.

Manistee’s Libby McCarthy was a double winner, taking the high jump with a leap of 5 feet 0 inches and the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 53.89 seconds.

Ludington’s RyAnn Rohrer was also a double winner, besting the field in the shot put with a throw of 41-4, a personal record, and in the discus with a distance of 118-3.

Other Chippewa first place finishers on Friday were Audrey Huizinga in the 400 with a time of 1:01.04 and Cecilia Postma, running a 5:54.33 in the 1600.

Huizinga also was second in the 800 with a 2:49.13 and the high jump with a leap of 4-8, and Postma was third in the 3,200, clocking a time of 13:19.18.

Lacey Zimmerman of Manistee was second in the 100, running a 13.60 and Ludington’s Briseis Mendez ran a 14.67.

In the 200, Manistee’s Allie Thomas placed sixth with a time of 29.71.

In the 400, Ludington’s Kylie Sailor was sixth with a 1:14.92.

Ludington’s Olivia Andersen and Mackenzie Keillor took third and sixth, respectively, in the 800 with times of 2:50.40 and 3:02.42. Andersen also placed third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:59.93.

Summer Brower ran the 1,600 in 6:04.56, good for fourth. Brower also ran the 3200, taking second in 12:14.24 and Kylie Sailor came in fourth in 13:35.75.

In the 300 hurdles, Katie Karboske ran a 56.73 and placed third, while Manistee’s Allison Kelley took fifth in 58.18.

Finishing third in the shot put was Manistee’s Brooke Jankwietz, throwing 30-09 1/2. Ludington’s Aleeyah Betts finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 25-10 1/2 and third in the discus, throwing 88-08.

Junior Kaylee Malt was third for Ludington with a high jump of 4-8 and Maya Malburg was sixth with a jump of 4-4.

Manistee’s Brooke Jankwietz three the shot 30-9 1/2, for a third place finish and a fifth in discus with a 79-10 throw.

Manistee girls won two relay events, the 800 (1:57.15) and the 1,600 (4:27.33) and were second in the 400 (55.22). The 800 was made up of Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Allie Thomas and Lacey Zimmerman. The 1,600 was Allie Thomas, Libby McCarthy, Audrey Huizinga and Anna Huizinga. Taking second in the 400 was Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Libby McCarthy and Lacey Zimmerman. Manistee was also second in the 3,200 in a time of 11:01.46 with the team of Postma, Thomas, Audrey and Anna Huizinga.

Ludington’s highest finish in the relays was a third with the team of Sailor, Brower, Keillor and Andersen with aa time of 11:11.22.

In the boys track meet, Ludington was fifth with 66 points, followed by Manistee in sixth with 43.

Ludington’s Adam Keffer and Caleb Smith took the only first place finishes for individuals. Keffer won the discus with a personal record of 109-7. He also was second in the shot put with a throw of 38-11 1/4. Smith jumped 6-0 in the high jump.

Oriole Braden Kronlein vaulted to a second place finish with a 9-6.

In the 100, Ludington’s Nathan Gilchrist was sixth, running 12.08.

In the 200, Max Miles from Manistee ran a 23.96, Jonah Peterson ran a 24.89 for the Orioles for sixth place.

Ludington was led in the 400 with Kyle Wendt placing fourth in 56.19 and Yebe Boerema was sixth in 58.52.

In the 110 hurdles, Lucas Peterson placed third for the Orioles in 16.21, Evan Scarlata was fourth for Manistee in 17.27. Peterson also placed in the high jump, taking sixth with a leap of 5-6.

Peterson was second in the 300 hurdles in 43.81. Manistee’s Evan Scarlata was sixth in 46.28.

Luke Senters of Manistee was fifth in the 800 in a time of 2:17.07.

Jose Flores placed sixth in the 3,200 in 11:24.76 for the Orioles. Manistee’s Jack O’Donnell ran the 3,200 in 11:09.50 for fourth.

Trey Keson was sixth in the 800 for Ludington, in a time of 2:20.79.

Kohlbe Nelson, from Ludingotn, was fifth in the shot put, throwing 36-8 1/2 and seventh in the discus with a heave of 92-11.

Manistee’s Connor Rischel was fourth in the high jump with a leap of 5-8 and fifth in the long jump with an 18-3 1/2. Max Miles was third with an 18-07 1/2.

The highest place in the boys relays was Manistee in the 3,200 with a time of 9:22.57, good for second place for the team of Jack O’Donnell, Trevor Adamczak, Trevor Mikula and Luke Senters.

Manistee was also fourth in the 400 with a 47.27 for Trevor Spencer, Kaden Kott, Nick Hornkohl and Max Miles and a fourth in the 1,600 in 3:57.24 for Kenton Zatarga, Kanon Petzak, Allan Mueller and Trevor Mikula.

Girls team results:

1-Manistee 138, 2-Benzie Central 111, 3-Ludington 86, 4-Fremont 71, 5-Saugatuck 60, 6-Fruitport 39, 7-Orchard View 4.

Boys team results:

1-Saugatuck 100 1/2, 2-Fremont 95, 3-Fruitport 89, 4-Benzie Central 79 1/2, 5-Ludington 66, 6-Manistee 43, 7-Orchard View 28, 8-Holton 22.