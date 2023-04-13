SPRING LAKE — After winning the first West Michigan Conference Jamboree on Tuesday, Manistee traveled to Spring Lake on Thursday for a very even match-up with the Lakers, but came up just short of a victory at Spring Lake Country Club.
Manistee shot an impressive 171 as a team, but Spring Lake was 11 strokes better at 160. Spring Lake also won the medalist honor when sophomore Kody Vis shot a 2-under par 35.
Lakers senior Max Brown was 1-over with a 38 for second, and Manistee junior Jacob Scharp was third with a 40.
Tying for fourth with 41 strokes, were Manistee's Braydon Sorenson and Max Scharp.
Manistee will be back on the course on Monday, traveling to Shelby for the Shelby Invite at Oceana Country Club.