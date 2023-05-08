SPRING LAKE — The Manistee golf team traveled to Spring Lake to compete in the George Bitner Invitational at Spring Lake Country Club and took fourth place in the 17-team tournament, led by junior Jacob Scharp who shot a 74 to tie for second place.
Manistee shot a 330, Pentwater a 354 for 11th place and Ludington had 389 strokes for 16th.
Leading the Falcons was senior Elias Marjasalo with an 83 and a five-way tie for 14th. Senior Andrew Kolenda and sophomore Nathan Macher shot 89s for a six-way tie in 41st place and Alivia Kolenda shot a 93. Junior Hunter Cornelisse shot a 102.
Manistee junior Braydon Sorenson was also tied for 14th with an 83 and Max Scharp shot an 84 for a four-way tie for 19th. Manistee senior Ben Schlaff shot an 89 for the tie in 41st. Kane Black, a sophomore, shot 101.
Ludington’s Nate Wagner had 93 strokes, Alec Rodenbeck had 97, Reece Ward shot 99, Trey Forfinski shot 100 and Jack Johnson had 112 strokes.
Medalist honors went to Cooper Reitsma, a freshman, from Grand Rapids Christian with a 67.
Manistee and Ludington will be back in action when Ludington hosts a WMC Jamboree on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.